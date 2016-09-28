Mind Of Madness and Zander shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 28).

Inner sand

800m: Zander (S.S.Rathore) 49, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Shivalik Shine (Suraj Narredu), Be Cautious (Neeraj) 51, 600/38. Former superior. American Aagatta (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. Easy. English Lass (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Charming (J.Chinoy), Double Nine (S.J.Sunil) 52.5, 600/37.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Hurricane Storm (app) 56, 600/42. Easy. Magical Dancer (C.Umesh), Voulez Vous (rb) 51.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Mind Of Madness (S.J.Sunil), Fortune Favours (S.Shinde) 50, 600/38.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Coat Of Arms (rb) 53.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Sahashrabaahu (R.K.Mahesh), On Fleek (Suraj Narredu) 52.5, 600/40.5. They moved level freely. Prince Of Hearts (S.Kamble), Palatial (Jethu) 54.5, 600/39. They finished level. Rising Concert (C.Umesh) 51.5, 600/39. Pushed. Baryshnikhov (Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Backstreet Bay (Kamlesh), Royal Eyes (Jethu) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Flight Of Phoenix (S.Kamble), Coley (rb) 53, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Warlock (S.Kamble) 52.5, 600/40. Moved well.

1,000m: Cataleya (Jethu) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Magnificence (Mansoor), Jefferson (V.Jodha) 52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Exclamation (C.Umesh) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved freely.

1,200m: Petronius (Suraj Narredu), Sahashrabaahu (Neeraj) 1-24.5, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. London (Suraj Narredu), Country Music (Neeraj) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Mikayla (Suraj Narredu), Arabelle (Jethu) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former was two lengths better.

Inner sand — Sept. 27

600m: Backstreet Bay (Kamlesh), Royal Eyes (Jethu) 39. They ended level.

800m: Anvil Star (Khalander) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Frosted (Dashrath) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1,000m: Glorious Angel (Naidu), Spiridon (rb) 1-6, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Relentless Pursuit (Trevor), Divine Magic (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former started and finished five lengths ahead.