Merchantofvenice, ridden by Kishore Kadam, claimed the Fourth Estate Trophy, the main event of Saturday’s (Oct.8) races here. The winner is owned by M/s. B.Prakash & Vazhaparmbil J.Joseph and trained by B.Prakash.

The results:

1. D.N.ZODGE PLATE (DIV.II) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Rising Concert (T.S.Jodha) 1, Rachel (Nazil) 2, Isinit (Bhawani) 3 and Starry Image (C.S.Jodha) 4. Lnk, Nk, 3/4. 1m 0.61s. Not run: Deccan King. Rs. 25 (w), 10, 33 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 138, FP: Rs. 669, Q: Rs. 832, Tanala: Rs. 1,058 and Rs. 167. Favourite: Isinit. Owners: Dr. Adi R.Nazir, M/s. Sanjay Rai & P.Srivastava Reddy. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. D.N.ZODGE PLATE (DIV.I) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Padmakosa (T.S.Jodha) 1, Seacaucus (Bhawani) 2, Generous Lady (Daman) 3 and Moondrops (Raghuveer) 4. Not run: English Lass. 1-1/4, 1-1/4, 1-3/4. 1m 1.22s. Rs. 141 (w), 27, 23 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 65, FP: Rs. 621, Q: Rs. 308, Tanala: Rs. 1,451 and Rs. 509. Favourite: Generous Lady. Owner: Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: Subhag Singh.

3. E D’AVOINE TROPHY (DIV.II) (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Lucas (Santosh) 1, Honey Dew (Trevor) 2, Odessa (Sandesh) 3 and Sporto (C.S.Jodha) 4. Not run: Brabourne. 1-1/2, 1-1/4, 3-1/4. 1m 25.75s. Rs. 86 (w), 16, 12 and 11 (p). SHP: Rs. 41, FP: Rs. 310, Q: Rs. 147, Tanala: Rs. 734 and Rs. 270. Favourite: Odessa. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P.MIstry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd & Ms. Nazak Chenoy. Trainer: Nazak Chenoy.

4. FOURTH ESTATE TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Merchantofvenice (K.Kadam) 1, Intelligence (Trevor) 2, Remember Me (Zervan) 3 and Staristocrat (Ajinkya) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4, Lnk. 1m 24.89s. Rs. 97 (w), 43 and 10 (p). SHP: Rs. 53, FP: Rs. 124, Q: Rs. 77, Tanala: Rs. 330 and Rs. 299. Favourite: Intelligence. Owners: M/s. B.Prakash & V.J.Joseph. Trainer: B.Prakash.

5. AQUAMARINE PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Sanam (Sandesh) 1, Diablo (Zervan) 2, Argonautica (T.S.Jodha) 3 and Ritz (A.Imran Khan) 4. 7, 4-1/2, Nk. 2m 7.37s. Rs. 29 (w), 12, 12 and 56 (p). SHP: Rs. 53, FP: Rs. 52, Q: Rs. 54, Tanala: Rs. 299 and Rs. 320. Favourite: Diablo. Owner & Trainer: Mr. B.Prakash.

6. PEGASUS TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Jeannine (C.S.Jodha) 1, Traherne (Zervan) 2, Few Dollars More (Sandesh) 3 and Caesars Star (S.Amit) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/4, 1-3/4. 1m 41.11s. Rs. 17 (w), 11, 17 and 11 (p). SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 37, Q: Rs. 49, Tanala: Rs. 92 and Rs. 24. Favourite: Jeannine. Owners: Ms. Farah G.Karachiwala, M/s. Gulamabbas E.Karachiwala & Nirmal Singh. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

7. PUNE RACING JOURNALISTS TROPHY (DIV.II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Espada (Trevor) 1, Carralisa (P.S.Chouhan) 2, Pristina (Sandesh) 3 and Caielin (C.S.Jodha) 4. 3-3/4, 2, Snk, 1m 11.17s. Rs. 26 (w), 13, 12 and 11 (p). SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 54, Q: Rs. 51, Tanala: Rs. 94 and Rs. 50. Favourite: Espada. Owners: Mr. Haresh N.Mehta and Mr. Manav H.Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Mansoor Shah.

8. SARDAR S.S.GADHOKE GOLD TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: London (Suraj Narredu) 1, Stand And Dance (Kavraj) 2, Pink Panther (Zervan) 3 and Pugnacious (Sandesh) 4. 3/4, Lnk, Lnk. 1m 25.72s. Rs. 27 (w), 13, 51 and 13 (p). SHP: Rs. 122, FP: Rs. 547, Q: Rs. 839, Tanala: Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 328. Favourite: London. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P.Mistry rep. Majri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd & Mr. Munchi P.Shroff. Trainer: M.Narredu.

9. E D’AVOINE TROPHY (DIV.II) (1,400m), maiden, 3-y-o only: Irises (Kavraj) 1, Star Comrade (P.S.Chouhan) 2, Drogo (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Normandy (Sandesh) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/2, 1. 1m 26.28s. Rs. 71 (w), 24, 12 and 17 (p). SHP: Rs. 34, FP: Rs. 523, Q: Rs. 282, Tanala: Rs. 882 and Rs. 447. Favourite: Normandy. Owners: Miss Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Gautam Lala rep. Gainsville Stud & Agl Farm P.L, Mr. Dilip P.Goculdas rep. Poseidon Breeding Pvt Ltd, Mr. Maloji Bhosale, Mr. Neil Shah & Mrs. Kritika Singh. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

10. PUNE RACING JOURNALISTS TROPHY (DIV.I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Cicitalia (Trevor) 1, Lord Arazan (Suraj Narredu) 2, Pierce Arrow (Neeraj) 3 and Queen Credible (Sandesh) 4. 1-1/4, Nose, Sh. 1m 12.52s. Rs. 31 (w), 16, 20 and 40 (p). SHP: Rs. 77, FP: Rs. 133, Q: Rs. 99, Tanala: Rs. 2,042 and Rs. 875. Favourite: Queen Credible. Owners: Mr. Haresh N.Mehta and Mr. Manav H.Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Mansoor Shah.

Jackpot (i): Rs. 19, 752 (15 tkts.) and Rs. 1,512 (84 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 10,274 (57 tkts.) and Rs. 812 (309 tkts.).

Treble (i): Rs. 6,097 (1 tkt.); (ii): Rs. 1,045 (8 tkts.); (iii): Rs. 1,173 (17 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: Rs. 10,555 (5 tkts.) and Rs. 808 (28 tkts.).