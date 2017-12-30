Mekong Delta should make amends

more-in

The four-year-old filly Mekong Delta who ran second in her last start should make amends in the Homi Mody Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Dec.31) afternoon races.

Rails will be placed 6 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 12 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. HOMI MODY TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward – 2.30 pm: 1. Mekong Delta (1) Trevor 59, 2. Phenomenal Memory (3) Zervan 55.5, 3. Eternal Sunshine (4) C.S.Jodha 49 and 4. Square Moon (2) S.Amit 49.

1. Mekong Delta, 2. Eternal Sunshine.

2. SET ALIGHT PLATE (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 3.00: 1. Daughterofthesun (6) Ajinkya 62, 2. Eiger’s Tiger (4) T.S.Jodha 60.5, 3. Jager Bomb (3) C.S.Jodha 60, 4. Swiftness (5) Dashrath 59.5, 5. Komandant (2) S.Amit 53.5 and 6. Smasher (1) Neeraj 53.

1. Jager Bomb, 2. Daughterofthesun.

3. P.D.BOLTON TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 – 3.30: 1. Deep Diver (5) Nazil 59.5, 2. Turf Dancer (1) Zeeshan 53, 3. Queen Credible (2) C.S.Jodha 50.5, 4. Summer Rays (6) Trevor 50.5, 5. Excellent Gold (3) Dashrath 50 and 6. Makino (4) Neeraj 49.

1. Summer Rays, 2. Excellent Gold.

4. PRADEEP VIJAYAKAR TROPHY DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 4.00: 1. In The Stars (9) Trevor 61, 2. Golden Eclipse (4) S.Amit 60, 3. Roosevelt (8) Neeraj 60, 4. Fabio (7) S.J.Sunil 57.5, 5. Regal Shot (3) Bhawani 56, 6. Queen Ria (6) Zeeshan 55.5, 7. Lilibeth (1) Kuldeep 55, 8. Aeolus Maximus (5) Dashrath 54.5, 9. Cupido (10) Merchant 54 and 10. Scion (2) Nikhil 54.

1. Roosevelt, 2. In The Stars, 3. Golden Eclipse.

5. CLINTON PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 – 4.30: 1. Silver Edge (6) S.Amit 61.5, 2. Fortitude (9) Zervan 61, 3. Care Free (8) Raghuveer 60.5, 4. Red Fort (4) Daman 60, 5. Silver Moon (10) S.Sunil 59.5, 6. Dazzling Eyes (3) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 7. Diablo (11) Dashrath 57.5, 8. She’s All Mine (5) Parbat 56.5, 9. Star Ace (2) Neeraj 55.5, 10. Resurge (1) T.S.Jodha 55, 11. Abu Al Bukhoosh (7) Bhawani 54.5 and 12. Dazzle N Daze (12) Nirmal 50.

1. Fortitude, 2. Care Free, 3. Diablo.

6. PRADEEP VIJAYAKAR TROPHY DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 5.00: 1. Zoom Zoom (5) Kadam 59, 2. Walk On By (9) Zervan 57, 3. Juliano (6) S.J.Sunil 56.5, 4.Mighty Warrior (10) Bhawani 55, 5. Fribourg (4) Ayyar 54, 6. Akki’s Pet (3) Raghuveer 53.5, 7. Magic Dust (2) Dashrath 53.5, 8. Top Wizard (1) Kuldeep 52.5, 9. Flower Dust (8) Zeeshan 50.5 and 10. Saffron Flower (7) S.Amit 50.

1. Magic Dust, 2. Walk On By, 3. Zoom Zoom.

7. MASEEHA PLATE (1,400m), Cl.V, rated 1 to 26 – 5.30: 1. Lovely Kudi (3) D.A.Naik 59, 2. Voulez Vous (5) Ayyar 59, 3. Golden Halo (1) Daman 58.5, 4. Sail Past (12) Kuldeep 58.5, 5. Tomahawk (4) T.S.Jodha 57, 6. Wildcard Warrior (6) Shubham 56.5, 7. Hunayn (8) C.S.Jodha 55.5, 8. Isinit (2) S.Nayak 55.5, 9. Galtero (10) S.Amit 54.5, 10. Glorious Thunder (11) Raghuveer 53.5, 11. Goldsmith (9) Zervan 53 and 12. Replica (7) Nirmal 51.

1. Sail Past, 2. Hunayn, 3. Galtero.

Day’s Best : Mekong Delta.

Double : Summer Rays – Roosevelt.

Jackpot : 3, 4 5, 6 & 7.

Treble : 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala : All races.

Super Jackpot : 2, 3, 4, 5,6 & 7.