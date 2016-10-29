Matchpoint, Powerscourt, Light Of Magic, Roaring Thunder and Coldstream excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 28)

Inner sand:

600m: Trapezoid (S.K. Paswan) 40. Strode out well.

1000m: Groovy Moves (S.K. Paswan) 1-8, 600/41. Moved well.

1200m: Flirting Eyes (Manjunath) 1-19, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Pleased. Ravello (Ashok Kumar) 1-24, (1,200-600) 35. Eased up. Ravelnation (S.K. Paswan) 1-22, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. Moved fluently. Comman Wealth (S. John) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 37. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Flimscript (Faisal) 45.5. Easy. Galeno (Shobhan) 45.5. Shaped well. Sun Divine (Rajesh Babu) 43.5. In fine shape. Times Time (Jagadeesh) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Handsome Stash (S.K. Paswan), Sagrada (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43. They finished level. Intrepid Warrior (rb) 1-14, 600/42. Pleased. Coldstream (S. John) 1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. Yellowzone (Ashok Kumar) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Kiraathaka (Ashok Kumar) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Bold Command (Manjunath) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Light Of Magic (Manjunath) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Matchpoint (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved attractively. Roaring Thunder (Suraj), Golden Friend (D. Patel) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Powerscourt (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Star Formation (S.K. Paswan), De Ville Butterfly (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. They finished level. Swiss Eagle (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Frizbee (Selvaraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Gypsy (Selvaraj), Shivalik Fire (Mrs. Silva) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They moved together. Massive Dynamics (S.K. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/46. Moved impressively. Beyond Reach (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well.

1400m: Duke Of Clarence (R. Marshall) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Acclaimed (R. Marshall) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Tororosso (Selvaraj) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.