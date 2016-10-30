Mrs Namratha Salvi’s Masteroftherolls (Dhebe up) won the upper division of the Mysore Jewellery Mart Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday. Bipin Salvi trains the winner.

1. LAKSHADWEEP PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: Precious Script (Nitin) 1, Rosie’s Dream (Abhilash) 2, Grapes On The Sill (Pradeep) 3, For Your Eyes Only (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Pure Esteem. 1/2, 2 and shd. 1m 26.32s. Rs 43 (w), 19, 42 and 34 (p), SHP: Rs 150, FP: Rs 417, Q: Rs 386, Trinalla: Rs 3841 and 1006. Favourite: Tic Tac Toe. Owner and trainer: Mr M.Bobby.

2. SEA MIST PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o: Scorpene (A.Agarwal) 1, Amazing Beauty (S.Paswan) 2, Iroko (A.Baandal) 3, Deliberation (Nitin) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 13.29s. Rs 40 (w), 14, 18 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs 47, FP: Rs 299, Q: Rs 103, Trinalla: Rs 797 and 203. Favourite: Deliberation. Owner: Mr Zahid Qurehi. Trainer: Md. Sajid Qureshi.

3. PRATAPGAD PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 25: Roland (Tauseef Ahmed) 1, Ignition (Rayan Ahmed) 2, Thejaguar (Antony Raj) 3, Angel One (Manohar) 4. Not run: Karod Pati and Anfield. Nk, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m 07.20s. Rs 1489 (w), 217, 19 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs 60, FP: Rs 4608, Q: Rs 4022, Trinalla: Rs 13161 and 30711 (c/o). Favourite: Waiting For Glory. Owner: Mr N.Raghavendra. Trainer: Vikram Appachu.

4. LAKSHADWEEP PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: McKenzie (Rayan Ahmed) 1, Summer Star (Ramu) 2, Fioroloco (Irvan Singh) 3, Saffron Intense (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Safe Bet and Always Resolute. 1-3/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m 25.86s. Rs 35 (w), 16, 18 and 43 (p), SHP: Rs 55, FP: Rs 228, Q: Rs 89, Trinalla: Rs 1941 and 1084. Favourite: McKenzie. Owner: Mrs Sangita Vashisth. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

5. ESQUIRE PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: Breaking Away (Dhebe) 1, Cullinan (Srinath) 2, Goat (Irvan Singh) 3, Zoe (A.Agarwal) 4. 1, 3/4 and snk. 1m 12.61s. Rs 53 (w), 21, 15 and 24 (p), SHP: Rs 43, FP: Rs 75, Q: Rs 36, Trinalla: Rs 187 and 120. Favourite: Cullinan. Owner: Mrs Sangeetha. Trainer: Amit Caddy.

6. MYSORE JEWELLERY MART TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: Masteroftherolls (Dhebe) 1, Czar Rule (Nitin) 2, Royal Rein (Srinath) 3, Yellowzone (Ramu) 4. Ns, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 24.26s. Rs 134 (w), 38, 53 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs 160, FP: Rs 2868, Q: Rs 1438, Trinalla: Rs 5768 and 2825. Favourite: Royal Rein. Owner: Mrs Namratha Salvi. Trainer: Bipin Salvi.

7. K.THAMMANNA GOWDA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: Albatross (Dhebe) 1, Generous Gesture (John) 2, Waterfall (Steyn) 3, Ascendency (Srinath) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m 24.45s. Rs 48 (w), 19, 20 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs 52, FP: Rs 313, Q: Rs 165, Trinalla: Rs 873 and 436. Favourite: Ascendency. Owners: Mr S.Krishnan and Mrs K.Vaidehi. Trainer: Tejaswi. Originally Generous Gesture placed first and Albatross second but on an objection the placings were revised.

8. MYSORE JEWELLERY MART TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: Cool Baby (Naveen) 1, First Step (Dhebe) 2, Veni Vidi Vici (Irvan) 3, Manta Ray (Rayan Ahmed) 4. 1-1/2, nk and 1. 1m 24.27s. Rs 86 (w), 21, 19 and 32 (p), SHP: Rs 50, FP: Rs 551, Q: Rs 334, Trinalla: Rs 9768 and 1831, Exacta: Rs 2882 (c/o). Favourite: Fourth Dimension. Owners: M/s N.Mohan Reddy and B.K.Muralidhar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

9. ESQUIRE PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: Catharsis (Noorulla) 1, Shining Bay (Srinath) 2, Wild Wild Angels (Dhebe) 3, Precious Glitter (Shobhan) 4. 3-1/4, snk and 1/2. 1m 11.51s. Rs 153 (w), 29, 17 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs 46, FP: Rs 588, Q: Rs 152, Trinalla: Rs 1228 and 481, Exacta: Rs 720 (c/o). Favourite: Wild Wild Angels. Owner: Mr. Shakir Qureshi. Trainer: Md. Sajid Qureshi.

(Jackpot dividends not received)