Masteroftherolls, who is in fine nick, may score an encore in the Mysore Jewellery Mart Trophy (Div. I), (1,400m), the feature event of the concluding day’s races to be held here on Sunday (Oct. 30).

False rails (width about 1.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

Jockey for Czar Rule (6th race) will be declared later.

1. LAKSHADWEEP PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 1-00 p.m.: 1. Extremelydangerous (4) Antony Raj 60, 2. For Your Eyes Only (8) Kiran Rai 60, 3. Pure Esteem (3) Srinath 59.5, 4. Grapes On The Sill (9) R. Pradeep 59, 5. Tic Tac Toe (6) A. Ramu 59, 6. Slightly Blonde (1) Darshan 58.5, 7. Jump In The Red (2) Saddam Hussain 57.5, 8. Subhagya (7) Imran Ashraf 56, 9. Precious Script (12) Nitin Singh 55.5, 10. Time To Time (5) J. Paswan 55.5, 11. Resemblance (11) Jagadeesh 54 and 12. Rosie’s Dream (10) M. Abhilash 52.5.

1. Pure Esteem, 2. Precious Script, 3. Extremelydangerous

2. SEA MIST PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 1-30: 1. Iroko (6) A. Baandal 56, 2. King Of The Turf (4) J. Paswan 56, 3. Amazing Beauty (8) Shivnath Paswan 54.5, 4. Beauty Icon (7) S. Manohar 54.5, 5. Deliberation (3) Nitin Singh 54.5, 6. Eye Of The Needle (5) S. Asgar 54.5, 7. Honey Wen Money (9) Kiran Rai 54.5, 8. Ocean Magic (2) L. Prashant 54.5 and 9. Scorpene (1) A. Agarwal 54.5.

1. Deliberation, 2. Scorpene, 3. Iroko

3. PRATAPGAD PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 4-y-o & over, 2-00: 1. Anfield (6) P.P. Dhebe 62.5, 2. Al Dahma (12) J. Paswan 62, 3. Touch Of Romance (3) T.M. Prashanth 62, 4. Kiraathaka (2) Ashok Kumar 61, 5. Ignition (9) Rayan Ahmed 59.5, 6. Thejaguar (5) Antony Raj 58, 7. Waiting For Glory (4) Nazerul Alam 57.5, 8. Angel One (11) S. Manohar 57, 9. Jeyem’s Spirit (10) Darshan 57, 10. Roland (8) Tauseef 54.5, 11. Princess Of Glory (1) Jagadeesh 52 and 12. Karod Pati (7) Irvan Singh 51.5.

1. Thejaguar, 3. Anfield, 3. Waiting For Glory

4. LAKSHADWEEP PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30: 1. Mckenzie (12) Rayan Ahmed 61.5, 2. Saffron Intense (10) Kiran Rai 61.5, 3. Summer Star (2) A. Ramu 61, 4. Always Resolute (4) R. Pradeep 59.5, 5. Claire (8) A. Velu 59.5, 6. Country’s Warrior (11) Srinath 59.5, 7. Kohinoor Blitz (6) Ajay Kumar 59.5, 8. On Her Own (1) A. Baandal 59.5, 9. Safe Bet (5) Tauseef 59.5, 10. Interactive (3) Jagadeesh 59, 11. Fioroloco (7) Irvan Singh 58.5 and 12. Richie Rich (9) P.P. Dhebe 58.

1. Saffron Intense, 2. Summer Star, 3. Mckenzie

5. ESQUIRE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Hidden Hero (2) Rayan Ahmed 60, 2. Flame’s Fury (1) Kiran Rai 59.5, 3. Lovely Dancer (12) A. Ramu 59, 4. Starhunt (10) B. Harish 59, 5. Arman (6) Ashok Kumar 58, 6. Zoe (5) A. Agarwal 58, 7. Cullinan (7) Srinath 57.5, 8. Golden Cruise (11) Mallikarjun 57.5, 9. Nuala (3) Santosh Kumar 57.5, 10. Breaking Away (4) P.P. Dhebe 57, 11. Samay Balwan (9) L. Prashant 55 and 12. Goat (8) Irvan Singh 54.5.

1. Cullinan, 2. Goat, 3. Breaking Away

6. MYSORE JEWELLERY MART TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Real Steel (7) S. John 62, 2. Lucky Pineapple (2) Jagadeesh 60.5, 3. Bold Police (1) Ajay Kumar 59, 4. Czar Rule (5) (-) 58, 5. Colour Of Gold (11) M. Prabhakaran 57.5, 6. Frenemee (12) M. Ravi 57.5, 7. Carisa (3) Tauseef 56.5, 8. Royal Rein (9) Srinath 56.5, 9. Spinning Chakram (10) S.G. Prasad 56, 10. Yellowzone (4) A. Ramu 55.5, 11. Masteroftherolls (6) P.P. Dhebe 55 and 12. Wings Of Fortune (8) Kiran Rai 55.

1. Masteroftherolls, 2. Royal Rein, 3. Real Steel

7. K.THAMMANNA GOWDA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-00: 1. Albatross (5) P.P. Dhebe 62, 2. Generous Gesture (9) S. John 62, 3. Ascendency (7) Srinath 59.5, 4. Al Dorado (11) A. Agarwal 58.5, 5. Passing Fulcrum (12) A. Baandal 58.5, 6. Starstruck (10) Ramesh Kumar 55.5, 7. Ice Brown (3) Shiva Kumar 55, 8. Wolf Rock (2) Ajeet Kumar 55, 9. Robinhood Pandey (4) Jagadeesh 54.5, 10. Greyconnection (8) Tauseef 54, 11. Dancing Blues (1) A. Ramu 53.5 and 12. Waterfall (6) K.G. Steyn 53.5.

1. Generous Gesture, 2. Waterfall, 3. Robinhood Pandey

8. MYSORE JEWELLERY MART TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Cool Baby (11) M. Naveen 60, 2. Miyarsprincess (8) Sarvan Kumar 58, 3. Fourth Dimension (5) Srinath 57.5, 4. Dhanyavaad (9) Kiran Rai 57, 5. Veni Vidi Vici (2) Irvan Singh 57, 6. Society Music (1) A. Ramu 56.5, 7. Zagato (4) K. Raghu 56, 8. First Step (6) P.P. Dhebe 55.5, 9. Manta Ray (7) Rayan Ahmed 55.5, 10. Super Strong (3) S. John 55.5, 11. Azure Fire (12) Ajay Kumar 55 and 12. Game Guy (10) Nazerul Alam 53.5.

1. Fourth Dimension, 2. Super Strong, 3. First Step

9. ESQUIRE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Oceana (11) K. Raghu 62.5, 2. Scaramouche (8) Jagadeesh 62.5, 3. Youre Ashwashakthi (3) Kiran Rai 62.5, 4. Shinning Bay (7) Srinath 62, 5. Catharsis (6) Noorulla 61, 6. Precious Glitter (5) Shobhan 60.5, 7. Graceland (9) Gautam Raj 60, 8. Kimora (4) Ashok Kumar 59.5, 9. Better Than Ever (12) Guruprasad 58, 10. Bryant Park (2) Santosh Kumar 58, 11. Wild Wild Angels (10) P.P. Dhebe 58 and 12. Beauty Is Truth (1) S. John 57.

1. Youre Ashwashakthi, 2. Shinning Bay, 3. Precious Glitter

Day’s best: Fourth Dimension

Double: Cullinan - Masteroftherolls

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr: (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6; (iii): 7, 8 and 9.