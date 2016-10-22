1200m: War Envoy (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. In fine fettle. Varsha (rb), Only Prince (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Hot Star (Rayan), Resemblance (Vivek) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. A fit pair. Calico Jack (Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Shaped well.

1000m: Jayadratha (Faisal) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Calico King (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Life Awaits (Praveen S) 1-9.5, 600/42. A good display. De Ville Butterfly (S.K. Paswan) 1-13, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Handsome Stash (S.K. Paswan) 1-13, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Fresh Start (rb) 1-12, 600/41.5. Impressed.

BENGALURU: Life Awaits, War Envoy and Fresh Start pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (October 22).

Please Wait while comments are loading...