Lady Coachman and Commander impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 17).

Inner sand

600m: Rashun (T.S.Jodha) 40. Easy.

800m: 2/y/o Gdansk (Mahesh), Super Icon (Altaf) 54, 600/39. They ended level. Mikayla (Jethu) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Commander (Santosh) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. The Big Bull (S.S.Rathore) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Riot Of Colours (S.Kamble) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Arsenal (Habbu) 55, 600/42. Easy. Allora (S.Shinde) 56, 600/41. Easy. Auroden (rb), Jarama (Habbu) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Riot Of Colours (S.Kamble) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Gullfoss (T.S.Jodha) 56, 600/42.5. Easy. Cold Play (T.S.Jodha), Grey One (Zameer) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Commandperformance (Pradeep), Irish Bailey (Sandeep) 54, 600/40. Former superior. Lady Coachman (Jethu), Almost Magical (S.Sunil) 49, 600/36. Former easily finished six lengths ahead. Note former. Furiosa (Roushan) 51.5, 600/36. Moved attractively. Arsenal (Habbu) 55, 600/42. Moved freely.

1,000m: Comic Timing (Mahesh), My Freedom (Altaf) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Nazdorovia (S.S.Rathore) 1-11, 600/41.5. Easy. Espada (Habbu), Power Shadow (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40. Pair level. Warlock (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved well. Sheer Belief (Kharadi) 1-11, 600/42. Easy.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Another Ace (Daman) 1-8, 600/42. Moved freely. Dubrovnik (Jaykumar) 1-7, 600/42. Moved well. Hypothesis (Neeraj), D’Accord (Khalander) 1-6, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Inaaq (S.J.Sunil) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Goldsmith (Pradeep) 1-5, 600/38. Moved well.

Mock race (Race track) - Oct. 16

1,200m: Kalina (Nazil), Ancient Treasure (Neeraj) 1-13, 600/35.5. Won by Sh.

Second mock race

1,200m: Flag Flying (V.Jodha), Golden Halo (Daman) 1-18, 600/37. Former finished two lengths ahead.