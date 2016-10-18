La Dona, Zafran, Precious Glitter and Royal Rein pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 17).

Inner sand:

1,000m: Duke Of Norfolk (Mark) 1-6.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Candice (rb) 46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat – Understood) (rb), Scarlet Princess (S. Shareef) 46. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1,000m: Fotogenic (P. Dhebe) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved well.

1,200m: Chole (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. La Dona (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Precious Glitter (Shobhan), Rich Revival (S. Imran) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ravello (Manjunath) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Zafran (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed.

1,400m: The Lieutenant (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Moved on the bit. Sporting Pleasure (Md. Akram) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved freely. Royal Rein (Shobhan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Moved attractively.

Inner sand – Oct. 16:

1,200m: Dubai One (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/38. A good display.

Outer sand:

600m: Flying Prince (rb) 45. Easy. Campari Girl (rb) 42.5. In fine condition.

1,000m: Rare Rhythm (A. Imran) 1-12.5, 600/44. Fit for the fray. Side Winder (rb) 1-10.5, 600/41. A good display. Jayadratha (Irvan Singh), Diamantissimo (Jagadeesh) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Star Cracker (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Fire Glow (A. Imran) 1-14.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1,200m: Blue Blazer (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. In fine trim.