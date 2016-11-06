Kolors (Rafique Sk up), trained by Deshmukh, won the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Memorial Cup , the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Nov. 6). The winner is owned by Mr Kondlapudi Satish.

1. OWN OPINION PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Wind Zoom (K. Sai Kiran) 1, Dancing Farha (A. S. Pawar) 2, Symbol Of Pride (K. Mukesh Kumar) 3, Staying The Best (N. Rawal) 4. 2-1/4, hd and shd. 1m 07.64s. Rs 40 (w), 9, 15 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs 56, FP: Rs 521, Q: Rs 274, Tanala: Rs 1809. Favourite: Symbol Of Pride. Owners: M/s Mangilipelly Satyanarayana & Sandeep Reddy Gunna. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

2. YOUNGSTERS PLATE (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (terms): Amorous White (G. Naresh) 1, Sweetie Pie (A. S. Pawar) 2, Reach The Heights (Suraj Narredu) 3, Juneau (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 7-1/2, 3/4 and 4-1/4. 1m 08.02s. Rs 7 (w), 5, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 24, FP: Rs 25, Q: Rs 24, Tanala: Rs 49. Favourite: Amorous White. Owner: Mr M.P.Anata Vatsalya. Trainer: A.Vatsalya.

3. RECOMMENDER PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (cat. III): Chester (Gopal Singh) 1, New Comer (B. Dileep) 2, Prep One (Rohit Kumar) 3, Dawning Hope (Rafique Sk) 4. Nk, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 16.05s. Rs 22 (w), 8, 6 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs 15, FP: Rs 80, Q: Rs 37, Tanala: Rs 762. Favourite: New Comer. Owner: Mr Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Laxman S.

4. ADOLFITO PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3 & 4-y-o only, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Ruby's Gift (Suraj Narredu) 1, Seven Colours (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Vijay's Empress (S. S. Tanwar) 3, Queen To Rule (Srinath) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m 13.87s. Rs 15 (w), 6, 9 and 31 (p), SHP: Rs 27, FP: Rs 76, Q: Rs 46, Tanala: Rs 819. Favourite: Ruby’s Gift. Owners: M/s B.S.Reddy, C.V.Krishna Rao, S.Prasad Raju & K.S.N.Murthy. Trainer: Prasad R.

5. OWN OPINION PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Altruist (P. Trevor) 1, Symbol Of Choice (B. R. Kumar) 2, Oathofyourdaughter (G. Naresh) 3, Exclusive Beauty (Kiran Naidu) 4. 1, 1 and nk. 1m 07.22s. Rs 11 (w), 6, 8 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs 22, FP: Rs 50, Q: Rs 25, Tanala: Rs 234. Favourite: Altruist. Owner: Mr M.Ramachandra Rao. Trainer: Sequeira.

6. ADOLFITO PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3 & 4-y-o only, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Green Striker (B. R. Kumar) 1, Olympic Hero (Deep Shanker) 2, Composure (Aneel) 3, Dragonstone (P. Trevor) 4. 1/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 14.69s. Rs 28 (w), 8, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 17, FP: Rs 84, Q: Rs 34, Tanala: Rs 320. Favourite: Olympic Hero. Owner: Mr A.K. Jaiswal. Trainer: A.Sharma.

7. KASU BRAHMANANDA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over rated 86 & above (Cat. I): Kolors (Rafique Sk) 1, Vijays Viraaj (P. Gaddam) 2, The Healer (Srinath) 3, Woman O War (Suraj Narredu) 4. Nk, shd and shd. 1m 26.41s. Rs 27 (w), 7, 12 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 40, FP: Rs 263, Q: Rs 121, Tanala: Rs 574. Favourite: The Healer. Owner: Mr Kondlapudi Satish. Trainer: Deshmukh.

8. BHADRACHALAM CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Grand Canyon (A. A. Vikrant) 1, Brilliant (Srinath) 2, Ice Barrier (Suraj Narredu) 3, Vijay Vidyut (A.Joshi) 4. 4-1/4, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 42.30s. Rs 44 (w), 10, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 17, FP: Rs 160, Q: Rs 59, Tanala: Rs 246. Favourite: Ice Barrier. Owners: M/s Syed Nawaz Hussain, P.A.Raju & the estate of late Ravada Vijay Kumar. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

9. RECOMMENDER PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30: Golden Image (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Man Of The Series (Md. Sameeruddin) 2, General Salute (P. Trevor) 3, Cannon Hope (Kunal Bunde) 4. 1/4, 1-1/2 and shd. 1m 15.61s. Rs 32 (w), 9, 10 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 28, FP: Rs 179, Q: Rs 81, Tanala: Rs 288. Favourite: General Salute. Owners: M/s K.S.N.Murthy, L.D’Silva & Surender Singh Makhija. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

Jackpot: Rs 26384 (26 tkts), Consolation: Rs 1500 (196 tkts), Treble: (i): Rs 501 (113 tkts), (ii): Rs 371 (213 tkts), (iii): Rs 1262 (131 tkts).