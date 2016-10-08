: Kolors has an edge over his rivals in the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Oct. 9).

1. SWEET MEMORIES PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 1.15 p.m.: 1. Composure (5) Aneel 60, 2. In Command (3) B. R. Kumar 60, 3. General Salute (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 59, 4. Ikigai (6) N. Rawal 59, 5. Athletic Approach (1) Sai Kumar 58.5, 6. Oh Pharaoh (10) Rafique Sk. 58, 7. Shandaar (8) Ajit Singh 57.5, 8. Anne Of Cleves (9) Deep Shanker 57, 9. Invasion (7) Akshay Kumar 57 and 10. Amaravathi (2) G. Naresh 56.

1. Composure, 2. Ikigai, 3. General Salute

2. SWEET MEMORIES PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 1.45: 1. Olympic Hero (11) Deep Shanker 60, 2. Mountain Of Light (2) Laxmikanth 58.5, 3. Avantika (8) Deepak Singh 58, 4. Golden Joy (10) Aneel 57.5, 5. Great Glory (4) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 6. Ta Ta (5) Akshay Kumar 57, 7. Citi Colors (3) Md. Sameeruddin 56, 8. Shivalik Arrow (7) K. Sai Kiran 55.5, 9. Take A Bow (6) B. Dileep 55, 10. Wild Heart (9) K. Mukesh Kumar 54.5 and 11. Cannon Hope (1) S. Sreekant 54.

1. Olympic Hero, 2. Mountain Of Light, 3. Avantika

3. SMT TEEGALA SULOCHANA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 2.15: 1. Winds And Waves (5) Deepak Singh 61, 2. Found Money (4) Laxmikanth 59.5, 3. Strengthandbeauty (3) N. Rawal 59, 4. Legend (9) Sai Kumar 54.5, 5. Mighty Swing (6) N. S. Rathore 54.5, 6. Green Image (1) Kuldeep Singh 53.5, 7. Oathofyourdaughter (8) G. Naresh 53, 8. Fabulous Jewel (2) A. S. Pawar 52.5 and 9. Little Smart Heart (7) Ajit Singh 50.

1. Found Money, 2. Fabulous Jewel, 3. Strengthandbeauty

4. NALGONDA PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 2.45: 1. Golden Angel (9) G. Naresh 60, 2. Pamella (2) Koushik 59.5, 3. Racing Ikon (10) Aneel 58.5, 4. Beauty Flash (5) Kuldeep Singh 58, 5. Green Striker (4) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 6. City Of Destiny (1) K. Sai Kiran 57.5, 7. Racing Ruler (8) Kunal Bunde 56.5, 8. Time Is Luck (3) Laxmikanth 54, 9. Angel Bell (6) Rafique Sk. 52 and 10. Dorian (7) Md. Sameeruddin 51.5.

1. Golden Angel, 2. City Of Destiny, 3. Pamella

5. KITTY BANK CUP (1,800m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Naamdhari (8) A. A. Vikrant 60, 2. Silver Passion (7) Rafique Sk. 60, 3. Sonic (2) Sai Kumar 60, 4. Upon A Star (3) G. Naresh 58, 5. Vijay Vidyut (6) Laxmikanth 56, 6. Canberra (4) Akshay Kumar 54, 7. Rumaiya Vastavaiya (9) Aneel 54, 8. Ice Barrier (5) S. Sreekant 53.5 and 9. Brilliant (1) Deepak Singh 51.5.

1. Canberra, 2. Brilliant, 3. Vijay Vidyut

6. ALMANAC CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Wonder Eye (12) Ajit Singh 60.5, 2. George Cross (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 3. Vijays Honour (13) Rafique Sk. 58.5, 4. Amazing Power (5) G. Naresh 56.5, 5. Palisades Park (8) Kuldeep Singh 56, 6. Star Player (9) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 7. Act In Time (6) Md. Ismail 52.5, 8. Mirfield (ex: Elegant Simplicity) (11) Sai Kumar 52.5, 9. Good Confidence (1) A. S. Pawar 52, 10. Sher Afgan (4) P. Gaddam 51.5, 11. Play It Cool (7) N. S. Rathore 51, 12. Ragas Ajalias (2) K. Sai Kiran 50 and 13. Symbol Of Gold (10) Ajeeth Kumar 50.

1. George Cross, 2. Vijays Honour, 3. Mirfield

7. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I), 4.15: 1. Aventus (11) Md. Sameeruddin 63, 2. Kolors (5) Rafique Sk. 61, 3. Movie Moghual (9) Laxmikanth 56, 4. Kohinoor Thunder (8) Kunal Bunde 54, 5. Numinous (7) P. Gaddam 54, 6. O Ms Akilah (13) S. Sreekant 52.5, 7. Baazigar (6) Rohit Kumar 52, 8. Morning Miracle (1) A. S. Pawar 52, 9. Vijay Sakhi (2) Khurshad Alam 51, 10. Net Champ (3) G. Naresh 50.5, 11. Atlas Star (4) K. Sai Kiran 50, 12. Italian Cypress (10) Akshay Kumar 50 and 13. Symbol Of Choice (12) Ajeeth Kumar 50.

1. Kolors, 2. Aventus, 3. Vijay Sakhi

8. EVEREST PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & over & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 4.45: 1. Staying The Best (3) Aneel 62, 2. Rosemonde (7) Kiran Naidu 61.5, 3. Golden Arrow (2) A. S. Pawar 59, 4. Flower Roll Up (9) Rafique Sk. 57, 5. Humraaj (6) Gopal Singh 57, 6. Aston Doulton (8) N. Rawal 55.5, 7. Valerian Steel (4) Akshay Kumar 54, 8. Torremolinos (1) Laxmikanth 51.5 and 10. Undu Undu Undu (5) Sai Kumar 50.

1. Undu Undu Undu, 2. Valerian Steel, 3. Humraaj

Day’s best: Found Money

Double: Canberra – Undu Undu Undu

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 3, 4 & 5; (iii): 6, 7 & 8; Tla: All races.