Kingston Town, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the M.K. Srinavas Memorial Trophy (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Oct 29).

False rails (width about 1.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. MULKI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1-00 pm: 1. Camaraderie (3) Ajay Kumar 61, 2. La Piperi (8) S.G. Prasad 61, 3. Dazzle Away (9) L. Prashant 57, 4. Senator (6) S. Manohar 57, 5. Selfie (12) Kiran Rai 56.5, 6. Esterhazy (7) S. John 56, 7. New Sunrise (4) M. Prabhakaran 54.5, 8. Beautiful Revenge (1) Nitin Singh 53, 9. Coffee Time (11) P.P. Dhebe 52.5, 10. Blockbuster (2) Ajeet Kumar 51, 11. Peppr (5) Jagadeesh 50.5 and 12. Express Speed (10) Shivnath Paswan 50.

1. Coffee Time, 2. Peppr, 3. Esterhazy

2. MULKI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30: 1. Super Lady (4) M. Bhaskar 62.5, 2. Oriental Mandarin (8) Ajay Kumar 62, 3. Getafix (3) Shobhan 61, 4. Kallistrate (12) A.A Jafri 61, 5. Flaming Spear (2) S. Manohar 60, 6. Friends Forever (9) Shivnath Paswan 59.5, 7. Delilah (6) Saddam Hussain 59, 8. Giralda (7) Nitin Singh 59, 9. Napolean Dynamite (5) Santosh Kumar 58.5, 10. Aretes (11) J. Paswan 57, 11. Always On Top (10) A. Agarwal 56 and 12. Belle Etoile (1) Mallikarjun 54.

1. Getafix, 2. Friends Forever, 3. Napolean Dynamite

3. THEERTHAHALLI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-00: 1. Back Of Beyond (6) Antony Raj 62, 2. Balian (4) S. John 61, 3. All Thats Nice (12) Vivek 60, 4. Attractive Bay (2) Kiran Rai 59.5, 5. Winning Storm (8) Gautam Raj 58.5, 6. Desert Gilt (9) Nazerul Alam 58, 7. Love Is Life (11) Srinath 56, 8. Daenerys (5) Darshan 55.5, 9. Masters Glory (10) Jagadeesh 55, 10. Stellenbosch (3) L. Prashant 55, 11. Emancipation (1) P.P. Dhebe 54.5 and 12. Young Gallant (7) Shiva Kumar 52.5.

1. Balian, 2. Love Is Life, 3. Back Of Beyond

4. MOUNT EVEREST PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 3-y-o only, 2-30: 1. Storm (10) Rajesh Babu 62, 2. Strong Conviction (6) S. John 58.5, 3. Birchwood (2) P.P. Dhebe 57.5, 4. Peppa (5) Jagadeesh 55, 5. Wind Striker (8) A. Ramu 54, 6. Anemos (3) Vivek 53.5, 7. Super Smart (11) Rayan Ahmed 53, 8. Kudla Punch (1) M. Kumar 51.5, 9. Nenitara (4) Kiran Rai 51, 10. Superlite (7) Nitin Singh 51 and 11. Spectre (9) Adarsh 50.5.

1. Wind Striker, 2. Strong Conviction, 3. Storm

5. SRIRANGAPATTANA PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Diamond Attraction (1) S. Waseemuddin 60.5, 2. Stellar Ambition (10) Srinath 59, 3. Running Storm (5) R. Marshall 56.5, 4. Sky Jasmine (11) Kiran Rai 56.5, 5. Helios (2) K. Raghu 56, 6. Jamais Vu (4) A.A. Jafri 54, 7. High Voltage (7) Adarsh 53, 8. Look Out (6) Raja Rao 53, 9. Stella Mari (3) P.P. Dhebe 52.5, 10. Born For Stakes (9) Ajeet Kumar 51 and 11. Brown Fairy (8) N. Ganesh 51.

1. Stella Mari, 2. Stellar Ambition, 3. Sky Jasmine

6. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Galaxy Queen (2) J. Paswan 61.5, 2. Tronada (7) A. Ramu 61.5, 3. Script Writer (1) Srinath 58, 4. Burnished Gold (12) P.P.Dhebe 54.5, 5. Felix Legion (5) S.G. Prasad 54.5, 6. Matteo (11) Gautam Raj 54.5, 7. Trust Me Boy (10) Nitin Singh 53.5, 8. Gusty Wind (3) Jagadeesh 53, 9. Invincible Wish (6) A. Baandal 53, 10. Clouds Of Glory (9) Shivnath Paswan 52.5, 11. Lucky Emerald (4) Saddam Hussain 52.5 and 12. Gran Turismo (8) Kiran Rai 52.

1. Burnished Gold, 2. Script Writer, 3. Tronada

7. M.K.SRINIVAS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 & above, 4-00: 1. Phelps (9) Shivnath Paswan 61, 2. Kingston Town (7) P.P. Dhebe 59, 3. Speartooth (2) Md. Sameer 59, 4. Force Ensign (11) Jagadeesh 56.5, 5. Ontime (1) Saddam Hussain 56, 6. Jersey Shore (5) Srinath 55, 7. King Julien (10) Gautam Raj 55, 8. Madame Bovary (4) A. Ramu 54, 9. Class Above (3) Nitin Singh 53.5, 10. Beyond Thankful (8) A. Baandal 52.5, 11. The Wolf (12) K.G. Steyn 51.5 and 12. Sufficient Proof (6) Ajeet Kumar 50.5.

1. Kingston Town, 2. Jersey Shore, 3. Madame Bovary

8. SRIRANGAPATTANA PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Aliboxer (5) Shivnath Paswan 62, 2. Reach The Stars (8) Ajay Kumar 61.5, 3. Sairani (9) P.P. Dhebe 61.5, 4. Jersey Bride (3) Kiran Rai 61, 5. Ayra’s Delight (7) M. Bhaskar 60.5, 6. Legal Legacy (11) M. Naveen 60.5, 7. Dr Scully (1) Shobhan 59, 8. Ayahuasca (6) Sarvan Kumar 57.5, 9. Blazing Faith (4) S. John 56.5, 10. Azarael (2) Gautam Raj 53.5 and 11. Mr Charm (10) A. Ramu 53.5.

1. Blazing Faith, 2. Sairani, 3. Aliboxer

9. NYVELI PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Mr Carpe (3) Ajay Kumar 61, 2. Castlebar (9) P.P. Dhebe 59.5, 3. Kazuri (7) Kiran Rai 59.5, 4. Amorate (4) S.G. Prasad 58.5, 5. Dare The Don (11) Ajeet Kumar 58.5, 6. Skyjet (6) Shivnath Paswan 58.5, 7. Bestow (10) Imran Ashraf 57, 8. Siddhi (12) A. Agarwal 55.5, 9. Appaloosa (2) Gautam Raj 53.5, 10. Savannah Sound (8) R. Marshall 53.5, 11. Arrive (1) M. Abhilash 52 and 12. Pretty Hot (5) Jagadeesh 50.

1. Castlebar, 2. Amorate, 3. Dare The Don

Day’s best: Balian

Double: Stella Mari — Burnished Gold

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6; (iii): 7, 8 and 9.