Intrepid Warrior, Tororosso, Speed Hawk, Attorney General and Fabulous Touch worked well when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15).

Inner sand:

600m: Mohar (Janardhan P), Lovely Dancer (rb) 40. They moved well.

1,000m: Adulation (Faisal) 1-7, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Silver Legend (Antony) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Scenic Park (Ashok Kumar) 45. Easy. Karod Pati (Srinath) 45. Moved well. Skybound (Rayan), Noble Splendor (A. Imran) 43. Latter finished eight lengths ahead. Dancing Princess (rb) 44.5. In fine trim. Jayadratha (Faisal) 43.5. Note. Good Earth (A. Imran), One Man Show (Raja Rao) 43.5. Former showed out. Back Of Beyond (rb), Rum Runner (Girish) 45.5. They moved freely. Blessed One (Jagadeesh) 44. Worked well. Native Elements (A. Velu) 43. Pleased. Fioroloco (Srinath) 45.5. Shaped well. High Profile (Shobhan) 46. Easy. Desert Gilt (Rayan) 45.5. Moved freely. Battalion (rb) 43.5. In fine shape. Winter Bloom (rb), Sea Dove (Jagadeesh) 45.5. They finished level. Master Of War (Srinath), Smile Of Peace (D. Patel) 45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Hidden Soldier (rb) 45.5. Moved well. Scorching (rb) 44.5. Worked well.

1,000m: Bora Bora (Srinath), Lion Of Heart (D. Patel) 1-14, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Cadillac Sky (Jagadeesh) 1-13.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Proudprince (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Campfire (A. Imran), Remington Steel (Raja Rao) 1-15, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Brabourne (Mark), Tanoura (Nazerul) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Country’s Treasure (A. Imran), Artorius (Raja Rao) 1-16, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Diamond Green (A. Imran) 1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Flying Prince (rb) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved well. So Mi Dar (Arshad), Miniver Rose (P. Dhebe) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Air Of Distinction (Ashok Kumar) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Topspot (rb) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Hackett (Raja Rao), Braveheart (A. Imran) 1-13, 600/46. Former moved impressively. Al Faaris (Shobhan) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Worked well. Maybe Forever (T.M. Prashant), Lycurgus (P. Ramesh) 1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mission Blue (Arshad) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Speed Hawk (rb) 1-9, 600/41. A good display. Noble Princess (Ashok Kumar), Tic Tac Toe (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Light Of Magic (Srinath) 1-13, 600/43. In fine shape. Trojan (Raja Rao) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1,200m: Love Is Life (Srinath) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Worked well. Fabulous Touch (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A good display. Areca Wonder (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Seaborn (Srinath), Azure Mist (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Attorney General (Cedric S) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved attractively. Attractive Bay (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Beyond Reach (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Impressed. Intrepid Warrior (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A fine display. Flirting Eyes (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Bonfire (Rayan), Turf Star (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Queen Of Windsor (rb), River Angel (Ashok Kumar) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Hector (Cedric S), My Transcripts (Jagadeesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. A fit pair. Tzar (D. Patel), Rafa (Srinath) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Coraggio (Selvaraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. In fine trim. Granada (Vivek), Calico King (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level.

1,400m: Tororosso (Selvaraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A pleasing display.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: Reverberating (S. Shiva Kumar), Classic Speed (K. Raghu) 1-20, (1,200-600) 36. They took a good jump. Celtic Mist (Rayan) 1-19.5, 600/35. Jumped out well. Girl With Pearl (A. Imran), Castanea (S. John) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37.5. They jumped out smartly. After Hours (Srinath), Criquette (R. Pradeep) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished distance ahead. Chemical Romance (Faisal), As Time Goes By (Rajesh Babu), Queen Latifa (Mark) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 34.5. First named impressed. Youresohandsome (Prabhakaran), Apache Sunrise (Cedric S) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 34.5. They took a smart jump and finished level. Wonder Woman (Ashok Kumar), (Excellent Art – Divine Diamond) (S. Babu) 1-17, 600/34. Former showed out. Shivalik Crown (A. Ramu), Rapid Advance (P. Surya) 1-22, (1,200-600) 36.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Torosoro (Selvaraj), Woodridge (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Haedi’s Folly (Srinath), Goat (Irvan Singh) 1-19, 600/38. They jumped out well.