Into The Spotlight, Hall Of Famer, Ice Glacier, Siobhan and Prevalent Force shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Adulation (Faisal) 39. Stretched out well.

1,400m: Queen Of Windsor (P.S. Chouhan) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Worked well. Southern Fantasy (Manjunath) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Easy.

Outer sand:

600m: Jack Of Hearts (A. Imran) 46. Moved freely. High Hawk (Srinath) 45.5. Easy. Legal Legacy (M. Naveen) 46. Moved well.

1,000m: Into The Spotlight (S. John), Sporting Pleasure (Indrajeet) 1-11.5, 600/41. Former finished two lengths ahead. Indian Brahmos (P.S. Chouhan) 1-15, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Tuscano (Raja Rao), Noble Splendor (A. Imran) 1-12.5, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Prevalent Force (Faisal), Akha Teej (Shinde) 1-12, 600/42.5. Former pleased. After Hours (Irvan Singh), Gifted (Jagadeesh) 1-16, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Thundersquall (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Speed Hawk (Deepak Singh), Mantaray (P. Surya) 1-8.5, 600/42. Former impressed. Campfire (Raja Rao), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower – Alcmene) (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Ice Glacier (Indrajeet), Feliciana (Md. Akram) 1-8.5, 600/42. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead.

1,200m: Duke Of Clarence (R. Marshall) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. African Emperor (R. Marshall) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Amber Crown (P.S. Chouhan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Turf Tactics (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Bold March (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Firing Line (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Note. Hall Of Famer (Md. Akram), Sang Royal (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead with plenty in hand. Trojan (Raja Rao) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well.

1,400m: Siobhan (R. Marshall) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A fine display. Adriphos (Rayan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: Admiral One (Suraj), Amazing Skill (A. Velu) 1-32, (1,400-600) 49. Former finished six lengths ahead. Unbelievable (Girish), Back Of Beyond (rb) 1-34, (1,400-600) 49. Former finished two lengths ahead. Trapezoid (S.K. Paswan), Way We Were (rb), Lightning Attack (Srinath) 1-36, (1,400-600) 48. Trapezoid impressed. Seaborn (rb), Azure Mist (rb) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Sagrada (S.K. Paswan), Ravelnation (rb), Massive Dynamics (Srinath) 1-33, (1,400-600) 47. They jumped out smartly.