Into The Spotlight, Ice Glacier, Captain Morgan, Azzurro and Six Degrees impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 18).

Inner sand:

600m: Summer Hill (P. Trevor), Duke Of Norfolk (R. Marshall) 39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Game Guy (Raja Rao) 45.5. Easy. One To Note (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Rebuttal-St. Finan’s Bay) (S. Babu) 45. Moved freely. Expert (rb) 44.5. Shaped well. Star Carnation (P.S. Chouhan), a 2-y-o (Arazan-Avec Plaisir) (Ashok Kumar) 45.5. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Six Degrees (P. Trevor), Find (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Dagobert (S. Babu) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Top Striker (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Pleased. Captain Morgan (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine nick. Brunesco (Anjar) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. In fine condition, note. Grecian Light (Anjar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Impressed. Chloe (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Arizona (Irvan Singh), Zeeshan (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths in front.

1400m: Into The Spotlight (D. Allan), Iron Will (Indrajeet) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Ice Glacier (D. Allan) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. Azzurro (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.