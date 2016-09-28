Into The Spotlight, Hall Of Famer, Shan Ben Aari, Sporting Pleasure and King Julien excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 28).

Outer sand:

600m: Heaven And Earth (Faisal) 45. Moved freely. Watchmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Shivalik Fire (Qureshi) 46. They moved freely.

1,000m: Swiss Eagle (Antony) 1-16, 600/46. Shaped well. Thundersquall (Rayan), High Profile (Shobhan) 1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Shan Ben Aari (Arshad) 1-9, 600/41. Pleased. Extremelydangerous (Guruprasad), Thirtysixchamber’s (P. Dhebe) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. They worked well. Erstklassig (Irvan Singh) 1-14, 60/44.5. Moved well. King Julien (Irvan Singh) 1-9, 600/40. A good display.

1,200m: Sporting Pleasure (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A fine display. Hall Of Famer (S. John) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Emperador (Faisal) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine condition. Find (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Into The Spotlight (Indrajeet) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. Impressed. Areca Wonder (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Vivid Impression (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up.

1,400m: Star Formation (S.K. Paswan) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.