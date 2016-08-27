The three-year-old filly In My Dream, who ran second in her last three outings during the Mumbai season, is in good shape as evidenced by her track performances and should make amends in the F.D. Wadia Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Aug. 28) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

ALGECIRAS PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), Maiden 3-y-o only, 1.00 p.m.: 1. Aragon (4) P.S. Chouhan 56, 2. Be Bold (1) Nilesh 56, 3. Cigarello (5) Dashrath 56, 4. Drogo (10) J. Chinoy 56, 5. Vulcan (7) Kavraj 56, 6. Angel Girl (2) Trevor 54.5, 7. Artistic (6) Yash Narredu 54.5, 8. Golden Orchid (8) Zervan 54.5, 9. Kiss From A Rose (9) Parmar 54.5 and 10. Windhoek (3) C.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. Angel Girl, 2. Aragon, 3. Vulcan

FIELD MARSHAL SAM MANECKSHAW MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 1.30: 1. Squash (2) S. Amit 59.5, 2. Turf Dancer (7) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 3. Valentino (3) Ajinkya 59.5, 4. Alishas Pet (withdrawn), 5. Batman (4) C.S. Jodha 58, 6. Critics Choice (6) Trevor 57, 7. Stand And Dance (5) Kavraj 57, 8. Stardom Calling (8) Sandesh 57 and 9. Phoenix Fire (1) Santosh 56.

1. Critics Choice, 2. Stardom Calling, 3. Turf Dancer

PARTY WHIP PLATE (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.00: 1. Imperial Heritage (5) Zervan 59, 2. June (12) J. Chinoy 58.5, 3. Atalya (2) Ajinkya 57, 4. Vitesse (6) Sandesh 56, 5. Huracan (9) Neeraj 55.5, 6. Koal (11) Kavraj 55.5, 7. Imitation Game (4) Parmar 54.5, 8. Danse Debonaire (3) Dashrath 54, 9. Spontaneous Eddie (1) Santosh 54, 10. Unico Corazon (7) T.S. Jodha 53, 11. Coley (8) Bhawani 52 and 12. Sanam (10) S. Kamble 52.

1. Atalya, 2. Imperial Heritage, 3. Imitation Game

COL. KAIKHUSHROO MANECKJI BHARUCHA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30: 1. Art Deco (1) J. Chinoy 61.5, 2. Greek Goddess (12) Zeeshan 61, 3. Advance To Contact (13) C. Umesh 56.5, 4. Ancient Treasure (8) Nazil 55, 5. Royal Sapphire (4) Bhawani 55, 6. Nicanora (2) Joseph 54.5, 7. Diwali Lights (9) V. Jodha 53.5, 8. Divine Angel (3) Altaf Sayyed 52.5, 9. Acker Bilk (11) Kuldeep 52, 10. Make It Shine (15) Sandeep Jadhav 51.5, 11. Jetaway (10) Jaykumar 51, 12. Reality (6) S. Kamble 51, 13. Espada (14) Baria 50.5, 14. Prince Of Heart (7) Merchant 50.5 and 15. Zatchi (5) Roushan 49.

1. Greek Goddess, 2. Art Deco, 3. Ancient Treasure

FIELD MARSHAL SAM MANECKSHAW MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. She Is Special (3) A. Gaikwad 59, 2. Hidden Soul (6) T.S. Jodha 58, 3. Sparkling Eyes (2) Trevor 56.5, 4. Beach Game (7) Baria 56, 5. Zoom Zoom (8) C. Umesh 56, 6. Frankest (1) G. Amit 55.5, 7. Backstreet Bay (4) Merchant 52.5 and 8. Makino (5) Dashrath 51.5.

1. Sparkling Eyes, 2. She Is Special, 3. Hidden Soul

ARMED FORCES TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, 3.30: 1. Zachary (5) Zervan 59, 2. Colombiana (4) Yash Narredu 56, 3. Persian Prince (6) P.S. Chouhan 56, 4. Apache (7) Trevor 54.5, 5. Jack Frost (3) Neeraj 54.5, 6. Jefferson (8) Dashrath 54.5, 7. Kandinsky (2) C.S. Jodha 53 and 8. Melinda (1) Sandesh 51.5.

1. Colombiana, 2. Persian Prince, 3. Apache

F.D.WADIA TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Carbonara (withdrawn), 2. Franz Ferdinand (6) Trevor 53, 3. Eternal Sunshine (2) Sandesh 51.5, 4. Good Thing (1) Dashrath 51.5, 5. Snow Crystal (5) David Breux 51.5, 6. Temerity (3) Neeraj 51.5 and 7. In My Dream (4) Zervan 48.5.

1. In My Dream, 2. Franz Ferdinand, 3. Temerity

ALGECIRAS PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), Maiden 3-y-o only, 4.30: 1. Divine Magic (late Shivalik Warrior) (2) Dashrath 56, 2. Gregorian Chants (6) J. Chinoy 56, 3. Hurricane Storm (5) C. Umesh 56, 4. Master Sergeant (7) D.A. Naik 56, 5. Raees (4) Pereira 56, 6. Tchibouela (10) C.S. Jodha 56, 7. Tomahawk (9) P.S. Chouhan 56, 8. Wild Jack (3) S. Kamble 56, 9. Bounty Queen (8) Sandesh 54.5, 10. California Dream (withdrawn) and 11. Epsilon Orionis (late Rainbow Bridge) (1) Yash Narredu 54.5.

1. Divine Magic, 2. Bounty Queen, 3. Tchibouela

SUPREME STAR PLATE (1,600m), Cl.V, rated 1 to 26, 5.00:1. Show Off (2) G. Amit 61.5, 2. Sahashrabaahu (4) Yash Narredu 61, 3. Wildhorn (5) Ajinkya 61, 4. Samurai (8) V.N. Bunde 60.5, 5. Dibaba (10) Sandesh 59.5, 6. Laksh (13) Daman 59.5, 7. Ritz (6) C.S. Jodha 59.5, 8. Avakraz (11) Dashrath 58, 9. Gatsby (12) Parbat 56, 10. Sir Song (9) Kavraj 55, 11. Chivalrous Knight (1) C. Umesh 49.5, 12. Admission (7) K. Kadam 49 and 13. Moondrops (3) Zeeshan 49.

1. Sahashrabaahu, 2. Dibaba, 3. Wildhorn

Day’s best: Sparkling Eyes

Double: Critics Choice – Colombiana

Jackpot: (i): 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; (ii): 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 6, 7 & 8; (iii): 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.