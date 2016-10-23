Ice Glacier (David Allan up) won the Mysore Derby, the main event of the races held here on Sunday. The winner is owned by M/s Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt Ltd, Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Ltd & Capt. Jamshed J.Appoo and trained by S.Padmanabhan.

1. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: Trust Me Boy (Shobhan Babu) 1, Reformer (T.S.Jodha) 2, Masters Glory (Jagdeesh) 3, Cannes (Steyn) 4. Snk, 2-1/2 and snk. 1m 24.33s. Rs 58 (w), 18, 53 and 15 (p), SHP: Rs 173, FP: Rs 857, Q: Rs 529, Trinalla: Rs 2342 and Rs 764. Favourite: Masters Glory, Owner: Mr S.T.Kalappa, Trainer: B.V.Salvi.

2. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: Rock N Rolla (Raja Rao) 1, Oye Como Va (Rayan Ahmed) 2, Flying Prince (Irvan Singh) 3, Break On Thru (Srinath) 4. 3, 3-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 11.90s. Rs 128 (w), 20, 34 and 23 (p), SHP: Rs 105, FP: Rs 1613, Q: Rs 784, Trinalla: Rs 29769 and Rs 3827. Favourite: Break On Thru, Owner: Mr M.S.Kumaraswamy, Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

3. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: Manta Ray (P.Trevor) 1, Tea Wid Me (P.S.Chouhan) 2, Croziet (S.John) 3, Protector Of Paris (T.S.Jodha) 4. Not run: Indian Legend and Adriphos. 1-3/4, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m 24.86s. Rs 54 (w), 19, 28 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs 78, Q: Rs 166, FP: Rs 332, Trinalla: Rs 365 and Rs 85. Favourite: Croziet, Owners: Mr & Mrs A.V.Rukhana, Mr H.A.Rukhana & Ms Minal A.Rukhana, Trainer: Warren Singh.

4. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: Sang Royal (David Allan) 1, Perfectebony (S.John) 2, Golden Bow (Dhebe) 3, Markus Sittikus (Raghu) 4. 3/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m 24.28s. Rs 22 (w), 12, 16 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs 39, FP: Rs 52, Q: Rs 42, Trinalla: Rs 135 and Rs 42. Favourite: Sang Royal. Owner: Radiant Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S.Padmanabhan.

5. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), rated 60 & above: Supreme Dominator (Dhebe) 1, Southern Fantasy (P.S.Chouhan) 2, Alexandrite (A.Sandesh) 3, Speed Hawk (P.Trevor) 4. Nk, 2 and 3/4. 1m 35.69s. Rs 111 (w), 24, 22 and 15 (p), SHP: Rs 61, FP: Rs 627, Q: Rs 280, Trinalla: Rs 1494 and Rs 464. Favourite: Speed Hawk, Owners: Mr Rienzie Edwards & Mrs P.P.M.Edwards, Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

6. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 80 & above: Super Force (Neeraj) 1, Sea Fairey (P.Trevor) 2, Topsot (Dhebe) 3, Smile Stone (S.John) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m 23.24s. Rs 52 (w), 17, 13 and 23 (p), SHP: Rs 46, FP: Rs 133, Q: Rs 41, Trinalla: Rs 386 and Rs 229. Favourite: Sea Fairey. Owners: M/s A. Murali Kumar Naidu & Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

7. MYSORE DERBY (2,000m), 3-y-o (Terms): Ice Glacier (David Allan) 1, Serjeant At Arms (A.Sandesh) 2, Bold March (P.S.Chouhan) 3, Amber Crown (T.S.Jodha) 4. 3/4, 2 and dist. 2m 01.32s. Rs 55 (w), 12 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs 72, FP: Rs 52, Q: Rs 12, Trinalla: Rs 90 and Rs 91. Favourite: Serjeant At Arms. Owners: M/s Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt Ltd, Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Ltd & Capt. Jamshed J.Appoo. Trainer: S.Padmanabhan.

8. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB LTD TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: Praelector (Jagdeesh) 1, Hostess (N.Alam) 2, Lucky Pineapple (Waseemuddin) 3, Rich Revival (A.Imran Khan) 4. Not run: Carbonado. 1, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m 11.75s. Rs 43 (w), 16, 27 and 104 (p), SHP: Rs 77, FP: Rs 257, Q: Rs 144, Trinalla: Rs 17310 and Rs 6491. Favourite: Rich Revival. Owner: Mr Kersi H.Vachha. Trainer: Bobby.

9. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: Exemplar (Dhebe) 1, Carinosa (P.Trevor) 2, Masada (S.John) 3, El Matador (Vivek) 4. 2-3/4, 3-1/2 and 1. 1m 24.27s. Rs 105 (w), 27, 16 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs 45, FP: Rs 396, Q: Rs 128, Trinalla: Rs 518 and Rs 195. Favourite: Carinosa. Owner: M/s Prem Kumar Menon, Vivek Rao, Nikhil Yathiraj & Deepak Bakrabail Rai. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

(Jackpot, Treble dividends not received).