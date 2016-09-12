Woman O War, who, maintains form, may score an encore in the Totaram's Cup (2,000m), the main event of the races to be held here on Monday (Sept. 12).

There will be no false rails.

FOREST KING CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 1-50 p.m.: 1. Princess Hina (7) K. Mukesh Kumar 62, 2. Scooby Dooby Doo (4) Ajit Singh 59, 3. Miracle King (6) A. S. Pawar 58, 4. Dragonstone (2) K. Sai Kiran 57, 5. Mandy (5) P. S. Chouhan 57, 6. Golden Adara (1) Rafique Sk. 56.5 and 7. Roma Rouge (3) Zulquar Nain 56.5.

1. Mandy, 2. Princess Hina, 3. Scooby Dooby Doo

DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 2-20: 1. Athletic Approach (6) Sai Kumar 56, 2. Cannon King (2) S. Sreekant 56, 3. Fortune Star (9) N. S. Rathore 56, 4. Halifax (-) (-) 56, 5. Ram Man (10) Kiran Naidu 56, 6. Secret Art (8) P. S. Chouhan 56, 7. Avanti (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 54.5, 8. Golden Beauty (4) G. Naresh 54.5, 9. Great Glory (1) A. Sandesh 54.5, 10. Nazailla (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5 and 11. Rohini (5) A. S. Pawar 54.5.

1. Secret Art, 2. Great Glory, 3. Nazailla

RANGAREDDY PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (whips are not permitted in this race) (Cat. III), 2-55: 1. Shivalik Bird (5) A. S. Pawar 62.5, 2. True Pearl (7) K. Sai Kiran 60.5, 3. Beauty Flash (6) Ajit Singh 60, 4. Charming Beauty (3) Rafique Sk. 60, 5. Bon Ton (2) A. A. Vikrant 58.5, 6. Golden Angel (4) G. Naresh 58, 7. Racing Ruler (8) S. Sreekant 57.5 and 8. Sefarina (1) Sai Kumar 50.

1. Charming Beauty, 2. Sefarina, 3. Golden Angel

MR. PROSPECTOR PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3-25: 1. Aware (8) A. A. Vikrant 62, 2. Buckshee (6) G. Naresh 62, 3. Upon A Star (1) Aneel 58.5, 4. Azazil (4) P. S. Chouhan 57.5, 5. Exclusive Beauty (3) K. Sai Kiran 57.5, 6. Ice Barrier (7) Kiran Naidu 57.5, 7. Sonic (2) Sai Kumar 57.5 and 8. Yet Another (5) Akshay Kumar 52.5.

1. Buckshee, 2. Sonic, 3. Azazil

RED ORCHID PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 3-55: 1. Blue Eyed Babe (7) K. Mukesh Kumar 61.5, Sensei (2) B. Dileep 60.5, 3. Modern Sniper (3) Chary 58, 4. Brilliant Twist (1) S. S. Tanwar 55.5, 5. Found Money (6) P. S. Chouhan 54.5, 6. Cloud Dancer (5) Akshay Kumar 51, 7. Kalinda (4) Sai Kumar 51 and 8. Carolina Moon (8) A. Sandesh 51.

1. Found Money, 2. Blue Eyed Babe, 3. Sensei

TOTARAM'S CUP (2,000m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I), 4-30: 1. Woman O War (4) Kunal Bunde 65.5, 2. Supreme Fairy (5) A. S. Pawar 61.5, 3. Time For Fun (2) B. Dileep 60, 4. Noble Citizen (3) Khurshad Alam 52.5, 5. Sherman Oaks (7) Chary 52, 6. Machine Gun (1) Laxmikanth 50.5 and 7. Rebellion (6) N. Rawal 50.

1. Woman O War, 2. Time For Fun, 3. Supreme Fairy

DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 5-05: 1. Citi Colors (7) Sai Kumar 56, 2. Fantastic Nine (11) Kiran Naidu 56, 3. Golden Joy (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 56, 4. King David (5) Deepak Singh 56, 5. Own Battle (8) Aneel 56, 6. Shakesphere (10) P. S. Chouhan 56, 7. Vijays Honour (6) Laxmikanth 56, 8. Chester (3) Deep Shanker 54.5, 9. Chinese Thought (9) A. Sandesh 54.5, 10. Pride And Joy (4) N. Rawal 54.5 and 11. Seville (1) Chary 54.5.

1. Vijays Honour, 2. Chinese Thought, 3. Shakesphere

Day's best: Found Money

Double: Charming Beauty - Woman O War

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7; Tla: all races.