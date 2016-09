Mr Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy’s Woman O War (Kunal Bunde up) won the Totaram’s Cup, the main event of the races held here on Monday. K.R.K.Raju trains the winner.

1. FOREST KING CUP (1,400m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Miracle King (Abhishek S. Pawar) 1, Mandy (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Princess Hina (Mukesh Kumar) 3, Scooby Dooby Doo (Ajit Singh) 4. 6, 2-1/2, nk. 1m 28.24s. Rs. 8 (w), 6, 5, 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 13, FP: Rs. 12, Q: Rs. 8, Tanala: Rs. 52. Favourite: Miracle King. Owners: Mr.Y. Damodar & Mrs.Vanaja Banagiri. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

2. DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (D. I), (1,100m), Cat. II, maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Declared null and void.

3. RANGAREDDY PLATE (1,200m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Charming Beauty (Rafique Sk.) 1, Golden Angel (G Naresh) 2, Sefarina (P. Sai Kumar) 3, Bon Ton (A.A.Vikrant) 4. 3/4, 4-3/4, 1/2. 1m 16.04s. Rs. 12 (w), 7, 7, 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 18, FP: Rs. 39, Q: Rs. 25, Tanala: Rs. 244. Favourite: Charming Beauty. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust represented by Dr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: K.Satheesh.

4. MR. PROSPECTOR PLATE (1,600m), Cat. III, 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Sonic (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Exclusive Beauty (K Sai Kiran) 2, Aware (A.A.Vikrant) 3, Azazil (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/2, 1/2. 1m 42.95 s. Rs. 39 (w), 11, 8, 15 (p), SHP: Rs. 31, FP: Rs. 216, Q: Rs. 84, Tanala: Rs. 1252. Favourite: Buckshee. Owner: Mr. Gudur Narayan Reddy. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

5. RED ORCHID PLATE (1,600m), Cat. II, 4-y-o & over, rated upto 75: Found Money (P.S.Chouhan) 1, Cloud Dancer (Akshay Kumar) 2, Blue Eyed Babe (K.Mukesh) 3, Brilliant Twist (S.S.Tanwar) 4. Not run: Kalinda. 4-1/4, 3/4, 3/4. 1m 41s. Rs 8 (w), 6, 15, 7(p), SHP: Rs 57, FP: Rs 65, Q: Rs 72, Tanala: Rs 183. Favourite: Found Money. Owners: M/s Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt Ltd rep by M/s Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Deshmukh.

6. TOTARAM’S CUP (2,000m), Cat. I, 3-y-o & over: Woman O War (Kunal Bunde) 1, Supreme Fairy (G.Naresh) 2, Time For Fun (B.Dileep) 3, Rebellion (N.Rawal) 4. Not run: Sherman Oaks. 2-1/2, 2, 1. 2m 10.92s. Rs 8 (w), 5, 6, 5 (p), SHP: Rs 15, FP: Rs 17, Q: Rs 12, Tanala: Rs 17. Favourite: Woman O War. Owner: Mr Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy. Trainer: K.R.K.Raju.

7. DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (D. II), (1,100m), Cat. II, maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Vijays Honour (Lakshmikant) 1, Shakesphere (P.S.Chouhan) 2, Chinese Thought (A.Sandesh) 3, Own Battle (Aneel) 4. 1/2, 1, 1-1/4. 1m 08.50s. Rs 20 (w), 8, 14, 6 (p), SHP: Rs 50, FP: Rs 154, Q: Rs 123, Tanala: Rs 345. Favourite: Chinese Thought. Owners: M/s Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt Ltd rep by M/s Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Deshmukh.

Treble: (i): Rs 71 (874 tkts), (ii): Rs 46 (2787 tkts). Jackpot: Rs 603 (841 tkts), Consolation: Rs 57 (3789 tkts).