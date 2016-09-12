Mr S.Padmanabhan & Mrs Sharmila Padmanabhan rep M/s Radiant Bloodstock Pvt Ltd & Col Swapan Bhadra’s Desert God (A.Sandesh up) won the President of India Gold Cup, the main event of the races held here on Sunday. The winner is trained by Padmanabhan.

1. ALLURI SEETHARAMA RAJU TROPHY (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, Cat. II: Rio Rojo (Srinath) 1, Alameda (Sandesh) 2, Red Rambble (Deep Shanker) 3, Strengthandbeauty (Rawal) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 6-1/2. 1m 53.53s. Rs 7 (w), 6 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 12, FP: Rs 16, Q: Rs 11, Tanala: Rs 21. Favourite: Rio Rojo. Owner: Mr Rudraraju Rajendra Verma. Trainer: Prasad R.

2. RANI RUDRAMA DEVI CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upt 75, Cat. II: England (P.S.Chouhan) 1, Preciosa (Deepak) 2, Fair And Squre (N.S.Rathore) 3, Rubyonrails (P.Sai Kumar) 4. Not run: Tinsel Town. 4-3/4, 4-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 13.22s. Rs 11 (w), 6 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs 14, FP: Rs 12, Q: Rs 5, Tanala: Rs 39. Favourite: Preciosa. Owners: Mr Ahmed Alam Khna & M/s Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farms Pvt Ltd rep by Mr & Mrs Shapoor Mistry. Trainer: Deshmukh.

3. MADANNA PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50, Cat. III: Oh Dear (Deepak) 1, Bharat King (K.Mukesh) 2, Sacrifice (Tanwar) 3, Pegasus (Vikrant) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 09.08s. Rs 7 (w), 6, 9 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs 23, FP: Rs 27, Q: Rs 27, Tanala: Rs 58. Favourite: Oh Dear. Owner: Mr S.Pathy. Trainer: D.Netto.

4. HALF A CROWN CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rate upto 5, Cat. III: Naazaan (Sandesh) 1, Elysian (Akshay) 2, Mr Baahubali (P.S.Chouhan) 3, Rose ‘D’Mumtaz (K.Mukesh) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and dist. 1m 45.39s. Rs 11 (w), 5, 6 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs 17, FP: Rs 27, Q: Rs 12, Tanala: Rs 27. Favourite: Naazaan. Owner: Mr N.Adil Mirza. Trainer: Laxman S.

5. SOLI AND GOOL POONAWALLA MEMORIAL GOLD CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, Cat. I: The Healer (Sandesh) 1, Commanding Boy (Kunal Bunde) 2, Happy Guy (Dileep) 3, Vallee Secrete (Akshay) 4. Not run: King Charles. Shd, 2-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m 15.67s. Rs 9(w), 6 and 22 (p), SHP: Rs 36, FP: Rs 69, Q; Rs 42, Tanala: Rs 282. Favourite: The Healer. Owners: Dr Pratap Reddy, Mr K.Ramcharan Tej & Mrs Upasana Kamineni. Trainer: Laxman S.

6. PRESIDENT OF INDIA GOLD CUP (2,400m), 4-y-o & over: Desert God (A.Sandesh) 1, Alaindair (Srinath) 2, Booker Jones (S.John) 3, Sea Lord (P.Sai Kumar) 4. 1/4, dist and dist. 2m 36.32s. Rs 6 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs 7, FP: Rs 8, Q: Rs 6. Favourite: Desert God. Owners: Mr S.Padmanabhan & Mrs Sharmila Padmanabhan rep M/s Radiant Bloodstock Pvt Ltd & Col Swapan Bhadra. Trainer: Padmanabhan.

7.MADANNA PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50, Cat. III: Masti (P.S.Chouhan) 1, Wine N Dine (N.S.Rathore) 2, Penumatcha’s Pride (P.Sai Kumar) 3, Proud Image (G.Naresh) 4. Not run: Rolls Roycee. 1-1/2, 2 and 1/2. 1m 09.63s. Rs 13 (w), 6, 7 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs 23, FP: Rs 46, Q: Rs 22, Tanala: Rs 285. Favourite: Masti. Owners: M/s Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt Ltd rep by M/s Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta & M/s P.R’ment Pvt Ltd rep by the estate of late D.Pratap Reddy & Mr Ashish Bajaj. Trainer: Deshmukh.

Treble: (i): Rs 38 (946 tkts), (ii): Rs 25 (1235 tkts), Jackpot: Rs 75 (3536 tkts), Consolation: Rs 10 (10534 tkts).