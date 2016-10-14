Woman O War and Found Money may fight out the finish of the A. P. Race Horse Owners Association Trophy (1,800m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (October 15).

1. TICK TOCK PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 2.15 p.m.: 1. Doroteo (1) K. Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Mr. Baahubali (6) P. S. Chouhan 58, 3. Scooby Dooby Doo (2) Akshay Kumar 58, 4. Dear Friend (3) S. Sreekant 54, 5. Gun Barrel (4) K. Sai Kiran 52 and 6. Magical Skill (5) N. S. Rathore 51.5.

1. Doroteo, 2. Mr. Baahubali

2. A. P. RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,800m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I), 2.45: 1. Woman O War (4) Rafique Sk. 68, 2. Aventus (2) Md. Sameeruddin 62, 3. Policy Maker (6) Rohit Kumar 61.5, 4. Greek Star (3) S. Sreekant 57, 5. Found Money (1) P. S. Chouhan 52.5 and 6. Blue Eyed Babe (5) Ajeeth Kumar 50.

1. Woman O War, 2. Found Money

3. ELITE ZONE PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Rocky Hill (3) Md. Sameeruddin 60.5, 2. True Pearl (7) K. Sai Kiran 58.5, 3. Proud Image (10) N. Rawal 57, 4. Coral Springs (8) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 5. Racing Ikon (9) B. Dileep 56, 6. Amazing Power (5) Laxmikanth 55, 7. Racing Ruler (4) S. Sreekant 53.5, 8. Bouncer (1) Rohit Kumar 52.5, 9. Golden Phoenix (2) A. A. Vikrant 52.5 and 10. Yet Another (6) Akshay Kumar 50.

1. Coral Springs, 2. Golden Phoenix, 3. True Pearl

4. CAMINO CUP (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Dream Girl (3) N. Rawal 60, 2. Vijays Wonder (4) P. S. Chouhan 60, 3. Queen To Rule (6) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 4. Space Ship (5) Rafique Sk. 58.5, 5. Born To Do It (9) Akshay Kumar 58, 6. Dragonstone (1) B. Dileep 57.5, 7. Avenida (10) Md. Sameeruddin 57, 8. Green Striker (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 9. Ashwini (8) P. Gaddam 54.5 and 10. My Choice (7) Koushik 53.5.

1. Dream Girl, 2. Born To Do It, 3. Vijays Wonder

5. RAJA R. J. K. RANGA RAO, ZAMINDAR OF CHIKKAVARAM MEMORIAL CUP (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 4.15: 1. Eternal Gift (3) Koushik 60, 2. Princess Hina (1) P. Gaddam 59, 3. City Of Wonders (5) K. Sai Kiran 58, 4. Legacy Machine (6) Akshay Kumar 58, 5. Gangadhar (2) Laxmikanth 56, 6. Moon Walker (7) N. S. Rathore 55.5, 7. Golden Angel (4) Rafique Sk. 55 and 8. Shivalik Bird (8) P. S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. City Of Wonders, 2. Princess Hina, 3. Shivalik Bird

6. PARADIS PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 4.45: 1. Mahathi (6) Sai Kumar 60, 2. Own Battle (3) P. S. Chouhan 58, 3. Monte Rosa (9) A. A. Vikrant 56.5, 4. Bullish Approach (1) P. Gaddam 55.5, 5. Ram Man (7) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 6. Athletic Approach (4) Md. Sameeruddin 54, 7. Veronese (2) Deep Shanker 54, 8. Touch Of Gold (5) N. Rawal 53, 9. Amaravathi (10) Laxmikanth 51.5 and 10. Cannon Grey (8) Ajeeth Kumar 51.

1. Mahathi, 2. Own Battle, 3. Veronese

Day’s best: Mahathi

Double: Doroteo - Dream Girl

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; Tla: All races.