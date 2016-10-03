Sans Peur (P. Trevor up) claimed the Melbourne Racing Club Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Monday. The winner is trained by S.S. Attaollahi and owned by the United Racing & Blood Stock Breeders Ltd. represented by Dr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya.

1. SARDAR PATEL PLATE (2,200m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Dahlois (Abhishek S.Pawar) 1, Nautanki (Rafique Sk.) 2, Upon A Star (G Naresh) 3, Monte Rosa (A.A.Vikrant) 4. Shd, 8, 7. 2m 21.84s. Rs. 7 (w), 5, 21, 11 (p), SHP: Rs. 74, FP: Rs. 79, Q: Rs. 75, Tanala: Rs. 471. Favourite: Dahlois. Owners: M/s. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Rakesh R. Jhunjhunwala, Y. Damodar & Rafaat Hussain. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

2. MELBOURNE RACING CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), fillies and mares 3-y-o & over (Terms): Sans Peur (P.Trevor) 1, Super Force (Suraj Narredu) 2, Supreme Fairy (R.Laxmikanth) 3. 3, 8-1/4. 1m 25.95s. Rs. 7 (w), SHP: Rs. 10, FP: Rs. 11. Favourite: Sans Peur. Owners: The United Racing & Blood Stock Breeders Ltd represented by Dr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

3. RED SURPRISE CUP (1,600m), Cat. III, 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Canberra (Akshay Kumar) 1, Exclusive Beauty (K Sai Kiran) 2, Vijay Vidyut (R. Laxmikanth) 3, Danielle (Praveen Gaddam) 4. 2-1/4, 3/4, 1/2. 1m 42.38s. Rs. 37 (w), 9, 6, 40 (p), SHP: Rs. 18, FP: Rs. 114, Q: Rs. 50, Tanala: Rs. 2627. Favourite: Exclusive Beauty. Owner: M/s. Arshad Ali Khan Mohd, Mohammed Rashed Ali Khan, Aziz Ahmed Khan & Venkata Krishna Reddy Challuri. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

4. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (D. I), (1,000m), Cat. III, maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Nelly (Akshay Kumar ) 1, Tricky Star (Rafique Sk.) 2, Rohini (Abhishek S.Pawar) 3, Citi Colors (Md Sameeruddin) 4. 1, 4, 2. 1m 01.44s. Rs. 31 (w), 8, 5, 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 66, Q: Rs. 23, Tanala: Rs. 270. Favourite: Tricky Star. Owner: Lt. Col. A.R. Raju. Trainer: Arjun Anne.

5. K.SRINIVAS REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 75, Cat. II: Princess Hina (P.K.Gaddam) 1, City Of Wonders (K.Sai Kiran) 2, Mangalyaan (K.Mukesh) 3, Lavender (N.S.Rathore) 4. 1, 3, 1. l m 13.46s. Rs 660 (w), 65, 8, 13 (p), SHP: Rs 22, FP: Rs 3569, Q: Rs 773, Tanala: Rs 7419. Favourite: City Of Wonders. Owner: Mr. Gulam Hussain Gulabi. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

6. BHAGYANAGAR CUP (D. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50, Cat. III: Coral Springs (Kuldeep) 1, Golden Phoenix (A.A.Vikrant) 2, Kohinoor Punch (Kunal Bunde) 3, Naamdhari (A.S.Pawar) 4. Shd, nk, hd. 1m 15.95s. Rs 40 (w), 10, 6, 41 (p), SHP: Rs 17, FP: Rs 76, Q: Rs 29, Tanala: Rs 1350. Favourite: Golden Phoenix. Owner: Mr M.Rama Krishna Reddy. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

7. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (D. II), (1,000m), Cat. III, maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Chinese Thought (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Ikigai (G.Naresh) 2, Yes Baby (P.Sai Kumar) 3, Cashel (Kiran Naidu) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2, 1-1/2. 1m 01.60s. Rs 12 (w), 6, 10, 19 (p), SHP: Rs 26, FP: Rs 51, Q: Rs 31, Tanala: Rs 469. Favourite: Chinese Thought. Owners: M/s Steve Yong, P.A. Raju & G.B.R.Prasad. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

8. GRAND ENTRY PLATE (D. II) (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25, Cat. III: Jem Star (Kiran Naidu) 1, Cirillo (Rafique Sk.) 2, Touch Of Gold (N.Rawal) 3, Captain General (Kuldeep) 4. 1, 1-1/4, 1-1/4. 1m 45.53s. Rs 30 (w), 8, 18, 29 (p), SHP: Rs 77, FP: Rs 606, Q: Rs 392, Tanala: Rs 7088. Favourite: Love You Darling. Owners: Mr T.Srinagesh & Mrs T.Geeta Srinagesh. Trainer: Srinagesh.

9. GRAND ENTRY PLATE (D. I) (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25, Cat. III: Vijay’s Empire (Deep Shanker) 1, Full Of Life (B.R.Kumar) 2, Sensational Girl (N.Rawal) 3, Sefarina (Deepak) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4, 4-1/2. 1m 42.93s. Rs 32 (w), 9, 7, 26 (p), SHP: Rs 20, FP: Rs 145, Q: Rs 62, Tanala: Rs 2344. Favourite: Kohinoor Valour. Owners: M/s Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt Ltd rep by Mr Vijay Kumar Gupta & Mr Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Laxman S.

Treble: (i): Rs 102 (493 tkts), (ii): Rs 4972 (17 tkts), (iii): Rs 364 (529 tkts). Jackpot: Rs 258452 (3 tkts), Consolation: Rs 7070 (47 tkts).