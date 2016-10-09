Rio Rojo, who is in rousing form, may extended her winning streak in the S. Rangarajan Memorial Cup (2,000m), the main event of the races to be held here on Monday (Oct. 10).

S. RANGARAJAN MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m), (Cat. II), 3-y-o & over (Terms), 12-50 p.m.: 1. Vijay Vaishnavee (1) Laxmikanth 60.5, 2. Noble Citizen (6) Khurshad Alam 60, 3. Rio Rojo (5) P. Trevor 58.5, 4. Alameda (4) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 5. Red Rambble (3) Deep Shanker 55 and 6. Carolina Moon (2) A. A. Vikrant 50.5.

1. Rio Rojo, 2. Red Rambble

LOYAL PRINCE PLATE (2,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 1-20: 1. Buckshee (3) Rafique Sk. 62.5, 2. Silvassa (6) Kunal Bunde 60, 3. Prudently Perfect (1) Ajit Singh 55, 4. Cash For Rank (2) Laxmikanth 54, 5. Sir Walter Raleigh (4) Deep Shanker 53.5 and 6. Green Memories (5) N. S. Rathore 50.

1. Prudently Perfect, 2. Silvassa

CORDON BLEU PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 1-50: 1. Charlie Brown (1) Sai Kumar 60, 2. Time To Climb (5) Khurshad Alam 59.5, 3. Western Wind (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 59, 4. Magna Carta (4) G. Naresh 58.5, 5. Miracle King (6) A. S. Pawar 58.5 and 6. Charming Beauty (3) Rafique Sk. 57.5.

1. Western Wind, 2. Miracle King

PRINCE REGENT PLATE (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 2-20: 1. Cash Landing (2) A. S. Pawar 60, 2. Its About Time (ex: Fairy Storm) (8) Aneel 55, 3. New Comer (6) N. S. Rathore 55, 4. Penthesilea (5) Deepak Singh 55, 5. Dawning Hope (1) Md. Ismail 54.5, 6. War Lady (3) Kiran Naidu 54, 7. Yes Baby (4) Sai Kumar 54 and 8. Our Ensign (7) Kunal Bunde 53.5.

1. Cash Landing, 2. Yes Baby, 3. Penthesilea

G. SUDHAKAR REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 2-55: 1. City Of Harmony(2) P. Trevor 60, 2. Midnight In Paris (6) Md. Sameeruddin 58.5, 3. Rubyonrails (7) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. Kohinoor Grace (4) Kunal Bunde 56.5, 5. Ashwa Raftar (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 56, 6. The Blue (3) N. Rawal 53.5, 7. Gangadhar (8) G. Naresh 53 and 8. Big Flash (1) Deepak Singh 52.

1. Ashwa Raftar, 2. City Of Harmony, 3. Big Flash

STAR OF STARS CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3-25: 1. Rock Baby Rock (2) A. S. Pawar 61, 2. Bharat King (6) B. R. Kumar 59.5, 3. Vijays Delight (3) Laxmikanth 58.5, 4. Wine N Dine (8) B. Dileep 58, 5. Bon Ton (7) Kuldeep Singh 56, 6. Save The Nation (9) G. Naresh 55, 7. Wonder Star (4) Kiran Naidu 54, 8. Lion Of China (5) N. Rawal 53 and 9. Exclusive Monarchy (1) Sai Kiran 50.5.

1. Vijays Delight, 2. Bharat King, 3. Wine N Dine

STAR OF STARS CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3-55: 1. Island Bird (7) B. Dileep 60.5, 2. Delta Force (4) Aneel 59.5, 3. Tokyo Bloom (5) R. B. Shinde 58, 4. Picture Perfect (2) Rafique Sk. 57.5, 5. Manogamini (8) A. S. Pawar 56, 6. Back To Business (3) Laxmikanth 54.5, 7. Golden Xanthus (6) Md. Sameeruddin 53.5 and 8. My Choice (1) G. Naresh 53.5.

1. Picture Perfect, 2. Island Bird, 3. Manogamini

TOP MOST PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 4-30: 1. Carnival Express (5) K. Sai Kiran 60, 2. Pride And Joy (10) Md. Sameeruddin 60, 3. Ashwini (4) Kunal Bunde 59, 4. Kohinoor Charm (2) S. Sreekant 58.5, 5. Man Of The Series (8) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 6. Squanderers Square (7) Sai Kumar 56.5, 7. Arracache (6) Deepak Singh 55, 8. Rainbow Blues (3) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 9. Amazing Weapon ( 9) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 10. Royal Gold (1) G. Naresh 51.

1. Ashwini, 2. Amazing Weapon, 3. Man Of The Series

TOP MOST PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 5-05: 1. Full Of Life (2) B. R. Kumar 60, 2. Sefarina (9) Deepak Singh 60, 3. Jem Star (1) Kiran Naidu 58, 4. Rosecoloredglasses (3) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 5. Brioni (7) Akshay Kumar 57, 6. Enter Canter (10) Gopal Singh 56, 7. Jamie (4) P. Gaddam 55.5, 8. Golden Choix (8) Md. Ismail 54.5, 9. Kohinoor Love (6) S. Sreekant 53 and 10. War Dancer (5) Laxmikanth 51.

1. Full Of Life, 2. Jem Star, 3. Sefarina

Day’s best: Rio Rojo

Double: Prudently Perfect – Picture Perfect

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9; Tla: all races.