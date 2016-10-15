Policy Maker (Rohit Kumar up) won the A. P. Race Horse Owners Association Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Saturday (Oct. 15).

1. TICK TOCK PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Mr. Baahubali (P. S. Chouhan) 1, Doroteo (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Magical Skill (N. S. Rathore) 3, Gun Barrel (K. Sai Kiran) 4. 4-1/2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 26.97s. Rs 15 (w), 7 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 30, Q: Rs 7, Tanala: Rs 143. Favourite: Doroteo. Owners: M/s Pratap Racecitement Pvt Ltd rep by the estate of late D.Pratap Chander Reddy & Mr Ashish Bajaj & Mrs Chalasani Pranavi. Trainer: Deshmukh.

2. A. P. RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,800m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I): Policy Maker (Rohit Kumar) 1, Found Money (P. S. Chouhan) 2, Woman O War (Rafique Sk) 3, Aventus (Md. Sameeruddin) 4. 2, 8-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 15.82s. Rs 64 (w), 23 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 14, FP: Rs 204, Q: Rs 55, Tanala: Rs 181. Favourite: Woman O War. Owner and trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. ELITE ZONE PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): True Pearl (K. Sai Kiran) 1, Bouncer (Rohit Kumar) 2, Rocky Hill (Md. Sameeruddin) 3, Coral Springs (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 14.39s. Rs 25 (w), 7, 17 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs 76, FP: Rs 573, Q: Rs 389, Tanala: Rs 3734. Favourite: Golden Phoenix. Owners: M/s M.A.Hafeez, Md Sultan, estate of late Deepak Karamchandani & R.R.Nadimpalli. Trainer: M.Satyanarayana.

4. CAMINO CUP (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Dream Girl (N. Rawal) 1, Dragonstone (B. Dileep) 2, Queen To Rule (Ajeeth Kumar) 3, Green Striker (K. Mukesh Kumar) 4. 6, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m 05.81s. Rs 8 (w), 6, 16 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs 41, FP: Rs 64, Q: Rs 41, Tanala: Rs 470. Favourite: Dream Girl. Owners: M/s KSV Prasad Raju, M.Sudheer Reddy & Sharath Chandra Reddy Mallipeddi. Trainer: KSV Prasad Raju.

5. RAJA R. J. K. RANGA RAO, ZAMINDAR OF CHIKKAVARAM MEMORIAL CUP (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II): City Of Wonders (K. Sai Kiran) 1, Princess Hinna (P. Gaddam) 2, Shivalik Bird (P. S. Chouhan) 3, Golden Angel (Rafique Sk) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 06.42s. Rs 11 (w), 6, 10 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 26, FP: Rs 55, Q: Rs 42, Tanala: Rs 101. Favourite: City Of Wonders. Owners: M/s K.Thribhuvan Reddy & Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: M.Satyanarayana.

6. PARADIS PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Veronese (Deep Shanker) 1, Mahathi (Sai Kumar) 2, Monte Rosa (A. A. Vikrant) 3, Own Battle (P. S. Chouhan) 4. 1/2, 2 and 4-3/4. 1m 40.85s. Rs 27 (w), 7, 6 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs 19, FP: Rs 82, Q: Rs 21, Tanala: Rs 318. Favourite: Mahathi. Owners: Mr & Mrs KN Dhunujibhoy rep Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd and Mr Z.K. Dhunujibhoy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

Treble: (i): Rs 893 (33 tkts), (ii): Rs 312 (190 tkts), Jackpot: Rs 14285 (16 tkts), Consolation: Rs 709 (138 tkts).