The Deshmukh-trained Morning Miracle (A.S.Pawar up) won the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy (1,400m), the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Oct. 9). The winner is the property of Mr Ahmed Alam Khan.

1. SWEET MEMORIES PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Composure (Aneel) 1, In Command (B. R. Kumar) 2, Ikigai (N. Rawal) 3, Shandaar (Ajit Singh) 4. Shd, 2 and shd. 1m 15.42s. Rs 10 (w), 6, 24 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs 84, FP: Rs 206, Q: Rs 157, Tanala: Rs 453. Favourite: Composure. Owner: M.A.M.Ramaswamy Chettiar Charitable Trusted rep by Dr A.C.Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

2. SWEET MEMORIES PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Olympic Hero (Deep Shanker) 1, Avantika (Deepak Singh) 2, Great Glory (Kuldeep Singh) 3, Wild Heart (K. Mukesh Kumar) 4. Nk, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 14.92s. Rs 11 (w), 7, 9 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 46, Q: Rs 25, Tanala: Rs 170. Favourite: Mountain Of Light. Owners: M/s Doulatram & Ghansham Shewakramani. Trainer: Laxman S.

3. SMT TEEGALA SULOCHANA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II): Found Money (Laxmikanth) 1, Mighty Swing (N. S. Rathore) 2, Little Smart Heart (Ajit Singh) 3, Oathofyourdaughter (G. Naresh) 4. 3, 3/4 and 2. 1m 27.46s. Rs 8 (w), 6, 14 and 20 (p), SHP: Rs 41, FP: Rs 48, Q: Rs 46, Tanala: Rs 813. Favourite: Found Money. Owners: M/s Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt Ltd rep by M/s Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Deshmukh.

4. NALGONDA PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Golden Angel (G. Naresh) 1, Angel Bell (Rafique Sk) 2, Time Is Luck (Laxmikanth) 3, Pamella (Koushik) 4. 1/4, nk and 1-3/4. 1m 08.88s. Rs 18 (w), 9, 11 and 21 (p), SHP: Rs 34, FP: Rs 152, Q: Rs 117, Tanala: Rs 2133. Favourite: City Of Destiny. Owners: Mr Mukesh Gupta & Mrs Surekha Gupta. Trainer: A.Vatsalya.

5. KITTY BANK CUP (1,800m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Brilliant (Deepak Singh) 1, Sonic (Sai Kumar) 2, Upon A Star (G. Naresh) 3, Vijay Vidyut (Laxmikanth) 4. Hd, ns and 1/2. 1m 56.56s. Rs 13 (w), 7, 16 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs 52, FP: Rs 230, Q: Rs 169, Tanala: Rs 1391. Favourite: Brilliant. Owner: Mr S.A.Shehzad Abbas. Trainer: S.Abbas.

6. ALMANAC CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Mirfield (Sai Kumar) 1, George Cross (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Palisades Park (Kuldeep Singh) 3, Wonder Eye (Ajit Singh) 4. 2-1/4, 3-1/4 and hd. 1m 28.49s. Rs 15 (w), 7, 7 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs 15, FP: Rs 39, Q: Rs 16, Tanala: Rs 123. Favourite: George Cross. Owner: Mr Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman S.

7. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I): Morning Miracle (A.S.Pawar) 1, Kolors (Rafique Sk) 2, Italian Cypress (Akshay Kumar) 3, Vijay Sakhi (Khurshad Alam) 4. Hd, 3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 26.92s. Rs 30 (w), 9, 6 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs 22, FP: Rs 110, Q: Rs 35, Tanala: Rs 473. Favourite: Kolors. Owner: Mr Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Deshmukh.

8. EVEREST PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & over & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II): Valerian Steel (Akshay Kumar) 1, Humraaj (Gopal Singh) 2, Flower Roll Up (Rafique SK) 3, Undu Undu Undu (Sai Kumar) 4. Shd, 1/4 and 1. 1m 41.68s. Rs 9 (w), 6, 12 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs 38, FP: Rs 48, Q: Rs 40, Tanala: Rs 136. Favourite: Valerian Steel. Owner: Mr S.A.Shehzad Abbas. Trainer: S.Abbas.

Treble: (i): Rs 37 (831 tkts), (ii): Rs 178 (93 tkts), (iii): Rs 227 (253 tkts). Jackpot: Rs 3900 (80 tkts), Consolation: Rs 734 (182 tkts).