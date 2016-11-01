City Of Harmony (P.Trevor up) won the Sri Shamlal Gupta Memorial Cup (1,400m), the main event of the races held here on Tuesday (Nov. 1). The winner is owned by Mr K.Thribhuvan Reddy and K.Vivek Reddy and trained by M.Satyanarayana.

1. WELCOME PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): George Cross (P. Trevor) 1, Monkey Shoulder (Sai Kumar) 2, Wine N Dine (B. Dileep) 3, Agusta Bombshell (Ajit Singh) 4. 1, 1 and shd. 1m 28.22s. Rs 7 (w), 6, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 15, FP: Rs 22, Q: Rs 14, Tanala: Rs 64. Favourite: George Cross. Owner: Mr Sunil Nair and Col S.B.Nair. Trainer: M.Srinivas Reddy.

2. DAWN PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Naazaan (T. S. Jodha) 1, Western Wind (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Breezeofthesouth (Suraj Narredu) 3, Limitation (Aneel) 4. 1/4, 3-1/2 and 2. 1m 39.07s. Rs 8 (w), 6, 5 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 15, FP: Rs 18, Q: Rs 18, Tanala: Rs 28. Favourite: Naazan. Owner: Mr N.Adil Mirza Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. BEGINNERS PLATE (1,000m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Fashion High (Suraj Narredu) 1, New State (P. Trevor) 2, Plain Jane (Akshay Kumar) 3, On The Fire (Kunal Bunde) 4. 7-1/2, 2-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 00.40s. Rs 13 (w), 6, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 17, FP: Rs 29, Q: Rs 15, Tanala: Rs 72. Favourite: Fashion High. Owners: Dr Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy and Mr P.Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: D.Netto.

4. MOMENT OF GLORY PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30, (Cat. III): Sher Afgan (B. R. Kumar) 1, Pride And Joy (Md. Sameeruddin) 2, Sefarina (G. Naresh) 3, Cannon Grey (Md. Ismail) 4. Hd, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 08.44s. Rs 18 (w), 6, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 24, FP: Rs 87, Q: Rs 67, Tanala: Rs 418. Favourite: Sefarina. Owner: Dr A. Jalaluddin. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

5. DECCAN STAR CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Wonder Eye (Ajit Singh) 1, Pamella (Akshay Kumar) 2, Astra (Rafique Sk) 3, Pegasus (P.Gaddam) 4. 1/4, 2 and shd. 1m 14.08s. Rs 29 (w), 11, 20 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs 66, FP: Rs 500, Q: Rs 299, Tanala: Rs 3324. Favourite: Picture Perfect. Owner: Mr Shamsuddin. Trainer: Zoheb Shaikh.

6. GRAND ENTRY PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Rahuls Pet (Suraj Narredu) 1, Ashwa Raftar (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Paprika (P. Trevor) 3, Without Makeup (Ajit Singh) 4. 4-3/4, hd and 5. 1m 10.91s. Rs 14 (w), 6, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 18, FP: Rs 60, Q: Rs 38, Tanala: Rs 126. Favourite: Paprika. Owners: M/s Rahul Rachupalli, G. Krishnamohan Rao and T.N.Mehta. Trainer: D.Netto.

7. DECCAN STAR CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Delta Force (B. Dileep) 1, Egyptian Wind (Rafique Sk) 2, Malakeye Ziba (Akshay Kumar) 3, Dolce (B. R. Kumar) 4. 4, 1/2 and 4. 1m 12.72s. Rs 26 (w), 11, 15 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs 42, FP: Rs 298, Q: Rs 130, Tanala: Rs 1934. Favourite: Kohinoor Karishma. Owner: Mr M.Narayanan. Trainer: K.Satheesh.

8. SRI SHAMLAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II): City Of Harmony (P. Trevor) 1, Net Champ (Suraj Narredu) 2, Baashagar (K. Mukesh Kumar) 3, Red Rambble (S. S. Tanwar) 4. 4-1/2, 1-1/4 and 3. 1m 24.74s. Rs 8 (w), 6, 10 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 26, FP: Rs 31, Q: Rs 23, Tanala: Rs 57. Favourite: City Of Harmony. Owners: Mr K.Thribhuvan Reddy and K.Vivek Reddy. Trainer: M.Satyanarayana.

9. MOMENT OF GLORY PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III): Ragas Ajalias (K. Sai Kiran) 1, Yes Baby (G. Naresh) 2, Rohini (P. Gaddam) 3, Man Of The Series (Md. Sameeruddin) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 07.45s. Rs 14 (w), 8, 8 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs 22, FP: Rs 54, Q: Rs 33, Tanala: Rs 174. Favourite: Ragas Ajalias. Owners: M/s Sunder Peshwani and D.Balarama Raju. Trainer: M.Satyanarayana.

Treble: (i): Rs 35 (1088 tkts), (ii): Rs 601 (61 tkts), (iii): Rs 248 (338 tkts). Jackpot: Rs 5337 (132 tkts), Consolation: Rs 461 (655 tkts).