House Of Commons and Monte Greco worked well when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning.

Inner sand

600m: Shivalik Rose (Habbu) 40. Urged. 2/y/o Elysee (Zervan), She’s All Mine (V.Jodha) 37. Former superior. Democrat (S.Kamble) 40. Easy. Magnum Opus (app) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Go Marisa (Mahesh), Matrioshka (Shubham) 52, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Mountbatten (rb), Mockin Bird (rb) 55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Monte Greco (Trevor), Ame (rb) 51, 600/37. Former was well in hand. Note. Scion (rb), Frisky Whiskey (A.Gaikwad) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Vice Admiral (Ikram) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Mekong Delta (rb), Star One (rb) 52, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Dusk N Dawn (Baria) 55.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Tough Enough (Bhawani) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Cicitalia (Habbu) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Sovereignsky (Neeraj), Flamboyant Flame (Jaykumar) 53.5, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely. Triple Threat (rb), Alyaties (rb) 53, 600/40. Former was one length superior. London (Zervan) 51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Power Shadow (Habbu) 53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Centaurus (Baria) 53, 600/40. Good. Western Lights (app), Noble Chieftain (rb) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Fabio (S.Shinde), Windhoek (S.J.Sunil) 52, 600/40.5. Former was one length better. Jarama (Habbu) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Zinfandelle (Parmar) 52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Victorio (S.J.Sunil) 50.5, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Bidstone Hill (Habbu) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Cristo Boss (Kamble), Shivalik Skies (rb) 52, 600/38.5. They were pushed and finished level. 2/y/o God’s Own (Dashrath), Incentio (B.Nikhil) 50.5, 600/37. Former was urged to end level. Jack Frost (Habbu) 51, 600/39. Pressed. 2/y/o’s Excellent Art/Perpetuate (Kuldeep), Magical Script (S.Kamble) 52, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/o Lilibeth (Dashrath), Multinational (B.Nikhil) 51.5, 600/38.5. They finished level freely. Super Bolt (Baria) 53, 600/40. Pushed. House Of Commons (Jethu) 48, 600/35. Moved impressively. Be Bold (C.S.Jodha) 52, 600/38. Pressed.

1,000m: Colombiana (Jethu), Shield Of Achilles (Jaykumar) 1-5, 600/38. Former maintains winning form. 2/y/o’s Themis (Trevor), Oh So Hot (Kamble) 1-8.5, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. They moved level freely. Espada (Habbu) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Poets Song (C.Umesh) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Easy. Raees (Dashrath) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Royston Rock (rb), Auroden (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former superior. B Fifty Two (Zervan) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. War Declaration (Dharmendar) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Moved freely. 2/y/o Camouflaged (Jethu), Synchronicity (C.S.Jodha) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. They moved level freely.

1,200m: Cataleya (Jethu), Volantis (Neeraj) 1-18, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former impressed.