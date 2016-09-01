Honey Dew and Cyclone caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 1).

Inner sand

600m: Royal Éclair (Bhawani), Set To Fly (rb) 38. They finished level. Spiridon (Shelar), Mizilla Gold (A.Gaikwad) 37. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Papakura (Mosin) 37.5. Moved freely. Eternal Royalty (Zameer) 37. Urged. Winning Girl (Pradeep) 41. Easy. Hot Pepper (Zameer), Flying Dragon (Mosin) 37.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Jimbo (rb) 37.5. Urged.

800m: Point (rb) 54.5, 600/41. Pressed. Baryshnikhov (V.Jodha) 51, 600/38. Pushed. Mikayla (Ajinkya), Magnificence (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Champagne (Yash Narredu), Asahi (Ikram) 53.5, 600/38.5. Former finished well clear. Simon Says (rb) 53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Brynhill (Santosh) 56, 600/42.5. Easy. Honey Dew (Dashrath), Renato (Ajinkya) 51, 600/37.5. Former was well in hand and finished a length in front. Jolfa (rb) 52, 600/38.5. Urged in the last part. Fortune Favours (Dashrath) 54, 600/40. Easy. Moneywise (rb), Arctic Whizz (rb) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Rainbow Dash (Parmar), Frosty (Kharadi) 52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1,000m: Ainra (rb) 1-7, 600/41. Moved well. Airco (Zervan) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Flying Show (Kamlesh) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Cyclone (Sandesh), Victorio (S.Shinde) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former is in good shape and they finished level. Note former. Bullrun (Yash Narredu) 1-9, 600/40. Good. Supreme Regime (S.S.Rathore) 1-11, 600/42. Moved freely. Accolade (Akshay) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

1,200m: Kookaburra (Kharadi), Hope Springs (Zameer) 1-26, 600/42. Former better. Few Dollars More (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Moved well.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Britain (rb), Friskey Whiskey (A.Gaikwad) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Anvill Star (Bhawani) 1-11, 800/54, 600/39.5. Moved well.