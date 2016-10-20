Hedwig, Kitty Hawk and Sweet Music showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct.19) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Mad Hatter (rb) 1200/600m 36. Moved well. Grappa (rb) 1200/600m 38. Moved freely. Nature Boy (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Cameron (Trevor) 57, 600/42. Easy. Kitty Hawk (Parbat), Charging Tigress (S.Amit) 49, 600/36.5. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Rising Brave (Ikram) 57, 600/43. Easy. Supreme Regime (Bhawani) 49, 600/36.5. Moved well. Sweet Music (Neeraj), Thor Of Asgard (Jethu) 49.5, 600/37. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Charming (S.S.Rathore) 51, 600/38. Maintains form. Hedwig (K.Kadam) 47.5, 600/36. Moved impressively. The Big Bull (S.S.Rathore) 53.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Kookaburra (Zameer) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Pretty Peach (B.Nikhil), Magic Dust (C.Umesh) 55, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/o’s Juggernaut (B.Nikhil), Excellent Art/Lady Anghard (Kamble) 56, 600/40.5. Pair level. Diablo (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Kings Baron (P.S.Chouhan) 51, 600/37. Moved well. His Master’s Vice (Daman), Oriental Rule (S.Amit) 50, 600/36.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Ritz (Dashrath) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Star Comrade (P.S.Chouhan) 49, 600/36. Urged in the last part. 2/y/o Timeless Deeds (B.Nikhil) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o’s Berlin (Zervan), Phoenix Tower/Anmol (Sandeep) 53.5, 600/39.5. They finished level freely. Fribourg (Habbu) 57, 600/44. Easy. Magnum Opus (app) 51, 600/39. Urged.

1,000m: Jefferson (V.Jodha), Rule Downunder (Ajinkya) 1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Devoted Eyes (Jethu) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved well. Geranium (Kharadi), Bakers Street (Zeeshan) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved level freely.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Multiglory (V.Jodha), 2/y/o Ravel/Graffiti Girl (Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. They jumped out well and finished level. 2/y/o Cherry Blossom (Zervan) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.