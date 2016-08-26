The four-year-old filly Heather who ran second in her last start should make amends in the Her Majesty Trophy, the main event of Saturday’s (Aug. 27) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

1. GOLDEN EDITION PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Mariska (5) Trevor 59, 2. Brazos (2) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Aeolus Maximus (10) Dashrath 58, 4. Imperial Princess (4) Shelar 57.5, 5. Rain Dance (9) Zervan 57.5, 6. Bay Of Love (1) Nadeem 57, 7. Silk Baby (3) Yash Narredu 57, 8. Simona (8) S. Amit 57, 9. Time Of My Life (6) Nazil 56.5, 10. Winds Of Change (7) V. Jodha 56 and 11. Masked Bandito (11) Bhawani 55.5.

1. Mariska, 2. Rain Dance, 3. Silk Baby

2. JUVENTUS PLATE (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 2.00: 1. The Champ (2) Trevor 59, 2. Few Dollars More (3) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Vixen (1) J. Chinoy 53.5 and 4. Traherne (4) Zervan 52.

1. The Champ, 2. Few Dollars More

3. HER MAJESTY TROPHY (2,400m) Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 2.30: 1. Heather (3) P.S. Chouhan 59, 2. Rodeo (1) C.S. Jodha 58, 3. The Ministerian (4) David Breux 54.5, 4. Caesars Star (5) S. Amit 51 and 5. Phenomenal Memory (2) Zervan 49.5.

1. Heather, 2. Phenomenal Memory

4. WAR COMMAND PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26, 3.00: 1. Western Lights (8) Jaykumar 61, 2. Shivalik Skies (14) Sameer 60, 3. Synchronicity (15) C.S. Jodha 60, 4. Top Wizard (2) C. Umesh 60, 5. Fast Future (7) Bhawani 59.5, 6. Jarama (12) S. Sunil 59.5, 7. Whitesox (4) Daman 59, 8. Jorden Prince (9) D.A. Naik 58.5, 9. Las Salinas (3) Zameer 58.5, 10. Starry Image (11) Sandesh 58.5, 11. Good Memory (13) Mosin 58, 12. Majestic Honey (6) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 13. Leothefiercehorse (5) Altaf Sayyed 55.5, 14. Golden Glory (1) Merchant 54.5 and 15. Be Cool (10) Joseph 52.

1. Top Wizard, 2. Starry Image, 3. Majestic Honey

5. DR. K.VASUDEVAN TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.30: 1. Jeannine (1) C.S. Jodha 59.5, 2. Iridescence (6) Bhawani 56, 3. Mutliglory (7) Dashrath 55.5, 4. Sumaaq (5) G. Amit 54, 5. Magic In The Air (2) Neeraj 53.5, 6. San Martino (3) Trevor 51.5 and 7. Highland Breeze (4) P.S. Chouhan 50.

1. Jeannine, 2. San Martino

6. MARINSKY PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), Maiden 3-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Abu Al Bukhoosh (3) C.S. Jodha 56, 2. Chariot Of Fire (4) Shelar 56, 3. Firebolt (5) Neeraj 56, 4. Juliano (2) Ajinkya 56, 5. Sporting Spirit (10) Trevor 56, 6. Apple Betty (6) Bhawani 54.5, 7. Arc Light (7) Merchant 54.5, 8. Divine Hope (9) Kavraj 54.5, 9. Motherland (8) Yash Narredu 54.5 and 10. Princess Athena (1) S. Kamble 54.5.

1. Motherland, 2. Abu Al Bukhoosh, 3. Firebolt

7. MARINSKY PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), Maiden 3-y-o only, 4.30: 1. Captain (3) C.S. Jodha 56, 2. Cristo Boss (6) S. Kamble 56, 3. Hunan (5) T.S. Jodha 56, 4. Sporto (8) Kavraj 56, 5. Crystal Ball (9) Bhawani 54.5, 6. Forever Free (2) Zervan 54.5, 7. Headlines (4) Neeraj 54.5, 8. Poets Song (7) Akshay 54.5, 9. Riot Of Colours (1) C. Umesh 54.5 and 10. Tip Top Taffy (10) Daman 54.5.

1. Poets Song, 2. Crystal Ball, 3. Captain

8. GOLDEN EDITION PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Pierce Arrow (10) Daman 60.5, 2. Ladislaus (9) Neeraj 59, 3. Sky Mine (6) Sandesh 58, 4. Fringe Benefit (5) Joseph 57, 5. Apsaras (11) Dashrath 56.5, 6. Adreno (2) Jaykumar 55, 7. Lord Grantham (1) P.S. Chouhan 55, 8. Sochi (4) Parbat 53, 9. Glorious Hymn (7) J. Chinoy 52.5, 10. Rapid Girl (3) S. Amit 52.5, 11. Slam Dunk (8) Hanumant 52 and 12. Raascalla (withdrawn).

1. Sky Mine, 2. Lord Grantham, 3. Ladislaus

9. SEA RULER PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.30: 1. Alien (4) Nazil 60.5, 2. Bulldozer (8) C.S. Jodha 59, 3. Aliboxer (5) S. Amit 58.5, 4. Swaraj (12) Neeraj 56.5, 5. Cicitalia (10) Trevor 56, 6. Way Ahead (2) Sandesh 55, 7. Daffy Duck (14) S. Kamble 54, 8. Forever Yours (11) Bhawani 54, 9. Godsent (1) Kavraj 53.5, 10. Blazing Steps (6) A. Gaikwad 53, 11. Miss Saigon (13) J. Chinoy 52.5, 12. Tough Enough (3) Kuldeep 52, 13. Queen Thea (7) C. Umesh 51, 14. Silver Ghost (9) Zeeshan 51 and 15. Isinit (15) Merchant 49.

1. Way Ahead, 2. Miss Saigon, 3. Bulldozer

Day’s best: Heather.

Double: Jeannine – Way Ahead.

Jackpot: (i): 3, 4, 5 6 & 7; (ii): 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 6, 7 & 8; (iii): 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.