Harrier excells

Harrier excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec.27) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Celtic Prince (S.Shinde), Artistic (Altaf) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Beyond Forces (Zeeshan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Triple Threat (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Colombianaprincess (Nirmal), Golden Halo (Daman) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Dazzling Eyes (C.S.Jodha) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Excellent Gold (Kuldeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Lorraine (Shelar) 56, 600/41. Easy. Cupido (Prasad) Minding (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Queen Ria (Shelar) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Lady In Red (Zervan) 1-6, 600/41. Moved well. Harrier (Nazil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Masquerade (Kharadi), Auburn (Akshay) 1-11, 600/41. They were easy. Shangri La (Kharadi), Zenon (Akshay) 1-10, 600/41. They ended level. Flammeus (Nazil) 1-7, 600/41. Pressed.

1400m: Swiftness (Daman), Red Fort (Nirmal) 1-41, 600/43. Pair easy.