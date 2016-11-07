The K.Satheesh trained Handy Man (N.S.Rathore up) won the M. B. Mangalorkar Memorial Cup, the main event of the races held here on Monday (Nov. 7). The winner is owned by Mr M.Narayanan.

1. KINNERSANI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over rated upto 30 (Cat. III): Cannon Grey (Kunal Bunde) 1, Athletic Approach (Sai Kumar) 2, Full Of Life (B. R. Kumar) 3, Jem Star (Kiran Naidu) 4. 1-1/4, 3 and 4-3/4. 1m 28.27s. Rs 30 (w), 8, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 19, FP: Rs 92, Q: Rs 32, Tanala: Rs 227. Favourite: Athletic Approach. Owners: M/s C V Krishna Rao and Bh.Ajeya Kumar. Trainer: K R K Raju.

2. GOLCONDA PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Dream Vision (Rohit Kumar) 1, Dream Girl (Suraj Narredu) 2, Prospero (P. Trevor) 3, Masti (Rafique Sk) 4. 2-1/4, nk and 1-1/2. 1m 12.58s. Rs 114 (w), 14, 7 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs 8, FP: Rs 652, Q: Rs 115, Tanala: Rs 528. Favourite: Prospero. Owner: Mr S Pathy. Trainer: D Netto.

3. HIDDEN BLOOM PLATE (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Sarvatra (P. Trevor) 1, Lady Admiral (G. Naresh) 2, Kohinoor Lucy (Kunal Bunde) 3, Royal Victory (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 5-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 08.20s. Rs 9 (w), 6, 49 and 105 (p), SHP: Rs 150, FP: Rs 342, Q: Rs 291, Tanala: Rs 5395. Favourite: Sarvatra. Owner: Col.S B Nair. Trainer: M.Srinivas Reddy.

4. RECOMMENDER PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated up to 30 (Cat. III): Wild Heart (P. Trevor) 1, Prime Time (P. Gaddam) 2, Good Taste (K. Sai Kiran) 3, Shandaar (T. S. Jodha) 4. 1/2, 6-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 13.53s. Rs 20 (w), 8, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 71, Q: Rs 29, Tanala: Rs 159. Favourite: Prime Time. Owner: Col S.B.Nair. Trainer: M.Srinivas Reddy.

5. RACE CLUB CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Citi Colors (Suraj Narredu) 1, Vijay's Dynamite (Deep Shanker) 2, Gorgeous Lady (Deepak Singh) 3, Magical Skill (N. S. Rathore) 4. 2, 3-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 26.06s. Rs 11 (w), 6, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 23, FP: Rs 38, Q: Rs 27, Tanala: Rs 139. Favourite: Citi Colors. Owner: M/s P.Anil Kumar Kishen, B.S.Reddy and K.Mallikarjuna Rao. Trainer: KSV Prasad Raju.

6. M. B. MANGALOKAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 3 & 4-y-o only rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Handy Man (N. S. Rathore) 1, Mr. Baahubali (Rafique Sk) 2, Elysian (Srinath) 3, Miracle King (A. S. Pawar) 4. 1-1/4, 3-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 38.82. Rs 25 (w), 13 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs 22, FP: Rs 128, Q: Rs 67, Tanala: Rs 211. Favourite: Elysian. Owner: Mr M. Narayanan. Trainer: K.Satheesh.

7. ETURNAGARAM PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Back To Business (P. Gaddam) 1, Act In Time (Mukesh) 2, Bharat King (Srinath) 3, Pamella (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Beauty Flash. 1/2, 1 and 3/4. 1m 07.09s. Rs 39 (w), 12, 25 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs 103, FP: Rs 909, Q: Rs 641, Tanala: Rs 7667. Favourite: Pamella. Owners: M/s N.Prashant Reddy & Gajender Singh. Trainer: Deshmukh.

8. KINNERASANI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III): Brioni (Srinath) 1, Raja Hindustani (Ajit Singh) 2, Danielle (A. A. Vikrant) 3, Touch Of Gold (Md. Sameeruddin) 4. 1-1/4, 3 and 4-3/4. 1m 28.27s. Rs 30 (w), 8, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 19, FP: Rs 92, Q: Rs 32, Tanala: Rs 227. Favourite: Raja Hindustani. Owner: M/s S.A.Shehzad Abbas & E.Anoop Kumar Reddy. Trainer: KRK Raju.

9. KINNERASANI PLATE (Div. III), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III): Forever Bullish (Aneel) 1, Symbol Of Gold (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Sensational Girl (Sai Kumar) 3, Captain General (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1-3/4, shd and nk. 1m 29.72s. Rs 31 (w), 9, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 19, FP: Rs 101, Q: Rs 35, Tanala: Rs 169. Favourite: Symbol Of Gold. Owners: M/s Rakesh R.Jhunjhunwala & Ashok Kumar Gupt. Trainer: M.Srinivas Reddy.

Treble (i): Rs 1432 (36 tkts), (ii): Rs 155 (518 tkts), (iii): Rs 1998 (60 tkts). Jackpot: Rs 20432 (31 tkts), Consolation: Rs 952 (285 tkts).