Hall Of Famer, Smile Stone, Iceglow and Goldberg shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4).

Outer sand:

600m: Proudprince (B. Harish) 43. Moved well. Top Striker (Rayan) 44. In fine shape. Goldberg (Faisal) 41. A good display. Romantic Helen (Shobhan) 42. Pleased.

1,000m: Erstklassig (Shinde), Diamantissimo (Irvan Singh) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Hackett (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Thirtysixchamber’s (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. Ambleside (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Easy.

1,200m: Brunesco (Anjar) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved well. Frizbee (Qureshi) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Hall Of Famer (Indrajeet) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/43. A fine display. Iceglow (Indrajeet) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Flicka (Samson) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Shaped well. Smile Stone (Ramesh K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1,400m: Miss Adler (Indrajeet) 1-45, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Watchmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Ace Bucephalus (Qureshi) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They moved impressively.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower – Dancerllon) (rb), a 2-y-o (Dean’s Kitten – Calamity) (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. They took a level jump. Delight (rb), a 2-y-o (Express Wish – Moonlight Beauty) (P. Laxman), a 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper – Ocean Wish) (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 38. First two named were the pick. Moon Blink (Arshad), Leopoldo (Rajesh Babu) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 36.5. Former finished distance ahead.