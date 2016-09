Grey Flannel and Final Encounter pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 3).

Inner sand

600m: Lucky Strike (T.S.Jodha) 40. Moved well. Balchandra (rb) 39. Urged.

800m: Alpine Express (Trevor) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Shivalik Rose (Habbu), Brothersofthewind (Trevor) 54, 600/41. Former better. Speed Of Sound (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Double Nine (J.Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Final Enounter (Mansoor) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Fabio (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Easy. Undisputed (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Exodus (J.Chinoy), Shivalik Princess (Merchant) 55, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Fast Lady (Hamir) 52, 600/39. Moved freely.

1,000m: Pugnacious (Kamlesh), Jacknife (J.Chinoy) 1-9, 600/40. They ended level. Celestial Light (C.S.Jodha), Daydreamer (Yash Narredu) 1-8, 600/40. They moved freely. Erdemir (S.Sunil), Iron Man (S.Shinde) 1-7, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front.

1,200m: Grey Flannel (Sandeep Jadhav), Hit It A Bomb (Zervan) 1-22, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead.

Inner sand — Sept. 2

600m: Devoted Eyes (Merchant) 42. Easy.

800m: Alectar (A.Gaikwad), Glorious Angel (Yash Narredu) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Pracs (rb) 56, 600/44. Urged. Dancing Prances (rb) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/41. Easy.