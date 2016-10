Good Fortune (P. Dhebe up) won the Urs Kar Trophy, the main event of the races here on Thursday (Oct. 6). Thewinner is owned by Mr. Tatineni Raghu Ram and trained by Prithviraj.

The results:

1. CHIRAPUNJI PLATE (Div. II) (1200m), rated 00 to 25: Waiting For Glory (P. Dhebe) 1, On Her Own (Anil Baandal) 2, Rock N Rolla (Raja Rao) 3, Shoot Out (Nitin Singh) 4. Not run: High Profile. 2-1/2, 1/2, SHd. 1m 12.93s. Rs. 43 (w), 15, 25 and 56 (p), FP: Rs. 523, Q: Rs. 304, SHP: Rs. 88, Trinalla: Rs. 4,946 and Rs. 2,120. Favourite: Shoot Out. Owner: Mr. M. Srinivasa. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

2. CHIRAPUNJI PLATE (Div. I) (1200m), rated 00 to 25: King Smile (John) 1, Mckenzie (Srinath) 2, Amazing Khodal (Manohar) 3, Active Grey (Kiran Rai) 4. All ran. 1-1/4, 5-1/4, 3-3/4. 1m 11.69s. Rs. 18 (w), 12, 16 and 32 (p), FP: Rs. 25, Q: Rs. 32, SHP: Rs. 33, Trinalla: Rs. 323 and Rs. 236. Favourite: King Smile. Owner: Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

3. LALITHAMAHAL PLATE (1200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: Amazing Connection (Srinath) 1, Miss International (Nitin Singh) 2, Bold Police (Prasad) 3, Skyjet (Waseemuddin) 4. All ran. Nk, 1-1/4, 2-1/4. 1m 11.97s. Rs. 18 (w), 12, 33 and 28 (p), FP: Rs. 144, Q: Rs. 148, SHP: Rs. 115, Trinalla: Rs. 950 and Rs. 315. Favourite: Amazing Connection. Owner: Mr. N. Raghavendra. Trainer: V. Appachu.

4. FLEET INDIAN PLATE (1200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Tax Free (Janardhan) 1, Cape Cross (Suraj) 2, Carinosa (Arshad Alam) 3, Find (John) 4. Not run: Day Flower. 1, 3-1/2, 2. 1m 11.35s. Rs. 72 (w), 15, 11 and 17 (p), FP: Rs. 160, Q: Rs. 45, SHP: Rs. 52, Trinalla: Rs. 287

and Rs. 210. Favourite: Cape Cross. Owner: Mr. Sujay Chandrahas. Trainer: Azjar Ali.

5. W.T. CRAIG JONES MEMORIAL TROPHY (1400m), rated 40 to 65: Shan Ben Aari (Arshad Alam) 1, Calico Jack (John) 2, Duke Of Clarence (Suraj) 3, Golden Bow (P. Dhebe) 4. All ran. 5, 3/4, 3/4. 1m 22.07s. Rs. 23 (w), 13, 18 and 17. FP: Rs. 104, Q: Rs. 69, SHP: Rs. 55, Trinalla: Rs. 199 and Rs. 69. Favourite: Shan Ben Aari. Owner: Mr. Ketan Mehta. Trainer: Nityanand.

6. URS KAR TROPHY (1200m), rated 60 & above: Good Fortune (P. Dhebe) 1, Topspot (B. Harish) 2, Sir Majestic (Suraj) 3, Saladin (Indrajeet Singh) 4. Not run: Top Striker. 3, 2, 3/4. 1m 10.34s. Rs. 43 (w), 15, 23 and 13 (p), FP: Rs. 669, Q: Rs. 330, SHP: Rs. 82, Trinalla: Rs. 696 and Rs. 222. Favourite: Sir Majestic. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Raghu Ram. Trainer: Prithviraj.

7. ONE LIFE TO LOVE PLATE (Div. II) (1400m), rated 20 to 45: Shivalik Girl (Janardhan) 1, Leptis Magna (Suraj) 2, Elegant Star (T.S. Jodha) 3, Break On Thru (Manohar) 4. All ran. Hd, 3-3/4, 1-3/4. 1m 26.29s. Rs. 29 (w), 15, 14 and 15 (p), FP: Rs. 107, Q: Rs. 60, SHP: Rs. 42, Trinalla: Rs. 245 and Rs. 61. Favourite: Shivalik Girl. Owner: Mr. M. Lakshminarayana. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

8. ONE LIFE TO LOVE PLATE (Div. I) (1400m), rated 20 to 45: Emperador (Srinath) 1, Sang Royal (John) 2, Opening Act (Suraj) 3, Secret Prayer (Rajesh Kumar) 4. All ran. 5-1/4, 2-3/4, 2-1/4. 1m 24.07s. Tote: Rs. 21 (w), Rs.12, Rs.13 and Rs.14 (p), FP: Rs. 38Q: Rs. 19 SHP: Rs. 29 Trinalla: Rs. 45 and Rs. 33. Favourite: Emperador. Owner: Mr. Renzie Edwards. Trainer: Darius R. Byramji.

Jackpot: Rs. 14,642, Runner-up: Rs. 3,465, Treble (i): Rs. 413; (ii): Rs. 885; (iii): Rs. 302.