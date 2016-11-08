Goldberg, Attorney General, Tororosso, Splendid Splasher, Lord Darlington and Danburite excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Salazaar (Selvaraj) 40. Moved well. Boysterous (Janardhan P) 39. Stretched out well. Super Glow (Suraj), Claire (rb) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1,000m: Fabulous Touch (Ashok Kumar) 1-10, 600/40. In fine trim.

1,200m: Super Smart (rb), Czar Rule (Suraj) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Phoenix Falcon (Suraj), Strong Conviction (A. Velu) 43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Sun Glow (A. Velu) 44. Shaped well. Battalion (rb) 43. Pleased. Dagobert (Rayan) 44.5. Easy. Goldberg (Faisal) 41. Impressed. Love For Life (Suraj) 42. Moved impressively. Calico King (Srinath) 43.5. Moved well. Astrild (Faisal), Aine (Irvan Singh) 44.5. They finished level. Flicka (Ashok Kumar) 43. Worked well.

1,000m: Amazing Skill (Prabhakaran) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Light Of Magic (Ashok Kumar) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Moonlight Love (rb), Aerospeed (Prabhakaran) 1-15, 600/46. Former finished three lengths ahead. Trojan (Raja Rao) 1-11, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Interesting (Suraj), Native Elements (Prabhakaran) 1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Desert Gilt (rb), Kings Kid (Shobhan) 1-14, 600/45. They finished together. Sir Majestic (Suraj) 1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. Tzar (Srinath) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Topaz (Darshan) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Thomas More (Cedric S), Cadillac Sky (Jagadeesh) 1-16, 600/44. They shaped well. Hurrah (rb) 1-12, 600/44. In fine nick.

1,200m: Campfire (A. Imran), Artorius (Raja Rao) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Hector (Rajesh Babu), My Transcripts (Cedric S) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. They moved impressively. Splendid Splasher (Srinath) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display. Montenegro (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine trim. Perfectebony (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Tororosso (Selvaraj) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Attorney General (Rajesh Babu) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. A fine display. Danburite (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently. Lord Darlington (Md. Akram) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Impressed.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: Good Earth (Rayan), Country’s Treasure (A. Imran) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 36. They jumped out well. Fjord (Suraj) 1-17.5, 600/34.5. Impressed. So Mi Dar (T.M. Prashant) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 37. Jumped out well. Lord Buckingham (Darshan), Kingofhearts (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43. They took a level jump. Blue Sonic (Girish) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out smartly. Reverberating (Chetan G), Classic Speed (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 42. They took a level jump. Parting Shot (rb), a 2-y-o (Oath – Flashy Conquest) (Shobhan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Paradiso (Prabhakaran), Shivalik Honour (Suraj) 1-30, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sante Fe (Chetan G), Zip Code (Ashok Kumar) 1-21, (1,200-600) 36. They jumped out well. Proudprince (B. Harish), Leon (rb) 1-19, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lion Of Heart (D. Patel), Master Of War (A. Imran) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bora Bora (Rayan), Smile Of Peace (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 34.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Super Sunshine (Suraj) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out smartly.