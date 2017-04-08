Gloriosus catches the eye

more-in

Gloriosus caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (April 8).

Inner sand

600m: Oslo Court (Khalander), Master Of The Studies (Bhawani) 39. Former was two lengths superior. Durham Lad (Daman) 40. Easy. Western Lights (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Transform (Ayyar), Morocco (rb) 55, 600/41. Both moved freely.

1,000m: Cicitalia (Merchant) 1-9, 600/40. Moved well. Polynecies (Pereira) 1-7, 600/38. Moved well. Alsace (Merchant) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Gloriosus (Pereira), Relentless Pursuit (Hamir) 1-4, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished level. Shakin Stevens (Hamir), Varenar/Charolette Point (Pereira) 1-9, 600/40. They finished level freely.