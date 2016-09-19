Germanicus ridden by A.Sandesh won the S.A.Poonawalla Multi-Million, the stellar attraction of the races held here on Sunday. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Farouq K.Rattonsey rep. Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Vishal Gaikwad trains the winner.

Mr. Zameer Shaikh was the lucky winner of the Hyundai EON Car in a lucky draw among the 31 correct entries for the free contest of skill sponsored by the Poonawalla family.

1. ENAKSI PLATE DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Swaraj (Kuldeep) 1, Flashy Wings (Bhawani) 2, Speedo (Parbat) 3 and Jarama (S.Sunil) 4. Nose, 2-1/4, 1-1/2. 1m 12.24s. Rs. 72 (w), 20, 21 and 22 (p). SHP: Rs. 30, FP: Rs. 534, Q: Rs. 139, Tanala: Rs. 2,769 and Rs. 1,483. Favourite: Jarama. Owner: Mr. Rajesh Monga. Trainer: S.K.Sunderji.

2. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upwards: Captain Courage (Trevor) 1, Deep Diver (Dashrath) 2, Supreme Regime (P.S.Chouhan) 3 and Ageless (Suraj Narredu) 4. 6-1/2, 4, 1-1/2. 1m 10.58s. Rs. 14 (w), 13 and 13 (p). SHP: Rs. 24, FP: Rs. 22, Q: Rs. 34, Tanala: Rs. 68 and Rs. 32. Favourite: Captain Courage. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. Utd Rac & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: P.Shroff.

3. NEONA PLATE (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Aspen (Bhawani) 1, Miracle Of Love (Dashrath) 2, Savage Beauty (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Imperial Heritage (Zervan) 4. 1-1/2, 1, 2. 2m 35.67s. Rs. 32 (w), 16 and 25 (p). SHP: Rs. 50, FP: Rs. 98, Q: Rs. 92, Tanala: Rs. 193 and Rs. 51. Favourite: Savage Beauty. Owners: Mrs. M.B.Dubash & Mrs. Farida V.Singh. Trainer: Zadmal Singh.

4. RAO SAHEB KEDARI GOLD TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Fast Lady (Trevor) 1, Cool Runnings (Neeraj) 2, Daishonin (Sandesh) 3 and Star Of Babylon (T.S.Jodha) 4. 3-3/4, 3/4, 1-1/2. 1m 26.42s. Rs. 27 (w), 15, 18 and 22 (p). SHP: Rs. 50, FP: Rs. 79, Q: Rs. 35, Tanala: Rs. 513 and Rs. 194. Favourite: Fast Lady. Owners: Mr. Niraj Tyagi and Mr. Vikas Sachdeva rep. Blazing Steps (PF)s. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

5. ELOISE PLATE DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26: Jabble (Shahrukh) 1, Synchronicity (C.S.Jodha) 2, Shape The Scape (Nadeem) 3 and Tough Enough (Kuldeep) 4. Sh, Lnk, 4-1/2. 1m 13.36s. Rs. 127 (w), 21, 15 and 18 (p). SHP: Rs. 36, FP: Rs. 305, Q: Rs. 59, Tanala: Rs. 1,213 and Rs. 966. (Note: Originally Synchronicity (C.S.Jodha up) had won the race and Jabble (Shahrukh astride) finished second. At the behest of Stipendary Stewards there was a Stewards enquiry into the running. It was observed by the Stewards that Synchronicity who came from the outside of Jabble caused him interference in the last 50m which cost him the race. The Stewards decided to revise the order as above). Favourite: Synchronicity. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M.Mody rep. J.M.Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

6. VILLOO C.POONAWALLA GOLD TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Minstrel Heights (P.S.Chouhan) 1, Shogun (Sandesh) 2, Country Music (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Salvatore Mundi (Akshay) 4. 4-3/4, 1-3/4, 3-3/4. 58.93s. Rs. 38 (w), 16, 10 and 21 (p). SHP: Rs. 32, FP: Rs. 142, Q: Rs. 19, Tanala: Rs. 118 and Rs. 69. Favourite: Shogun. Owner: M.A.M.Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik G.

7. S.A.POONAWALLA MULTI-MILLION (Gr. III) (1,600m), 3-y-o only: Germanicus (Sandesh) 1, Silken Eyes (Neeraj) 2, Eternal Sunshine (Parmar) 3 and Arak (C.S.Jodha) 4. LNK, 2-1/4, 1-1/4. 1m 40.28s. Rs. 25 (w), 13 and 22 (p). SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 51, Q: Rs. 21, Tanala: Rs. 79 and Rs. 38. Favourite: Germanicus. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Farouq K.Rattonsey rep. Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

8. ENAKSI PLATE DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Book Thief (J.Chinoy) 1, Ladislaus (Trevor) 2, Arakawah (Kavraj) 3 and Makino (S.Amit) 4. 1, 1, 1-1/2. 1m 12.15s. Rs. 36 (w), 12, 12 and 16 (p). SHP: Rs. 27, FP: Rs. 39, Q: Rs. 22, Tanala: Rs. 249 and Rs. 90. Favourite: Ladislaus. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke & Mr. & Mrs. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

9. ELOISE PLATE DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26: Wonder Story (K.Kadam) 1, Starry Image (C.S.Jodha) 2, Super Icon (Altaf Sayyed) 3 and Top Wizard (J.Chinoy) 4. 3-1/2, Nk, 1-3/4. 1m 13.08s. Rs 34 (w), 14, 18 and 23 (p). SHP: Rs. 53, FP: Rs. 112, Q: Rs. 119, Tanala: Rs. 2,535 and Rs. 1,195. Favourite: Zion. Owners: M/s. Shivram G.Dalvi, Sacheen P.Gamre & Ivor Fernandes. Trainer: Ivor Fernandes.

Jackpot: (i) 70 per cent: Rs. 1,9130 (1 tkt), 30 per cent: Rs. 3,514 (21 tkts). (ii) 70 per cent: Rs. 50, 834 (30 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 3,985 (164 tkts). Treble : (i) Rs. 108 (54 tkts), (ii) Rs. 601 (15 tkts), (iii) Rs. 538 (61 tkts). Super Jackpot : 70 per cent: Rs. 1, 32, 469 (4 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 11, 354 (20 tkts).