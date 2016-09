Frosty, ridden by P. Trevor, won the September Handicap, the main event of Saturday’s (September 3) races. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. and trained by P. Shroff.

The results:

1. ESTERELLI PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Locarno (S.Amit) 1, Zadora (Jaykumar) 2, Spear Of Trium (Zeeshan) 3 and Falcon (Vishal) 4. 1, 2, 1-3/4. 1m 00.10s. Rs. 25 (w), 13, 26 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 57, FP: Rs. 95, Q: Rs. 66, Tanala: Rs. 256 and Rs. 112. Favourite: Locarno. Owners: Mr. Haresh N.Mehta and Mr. Manav rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Mansoor Shah.

2. HIGHLAND RULE TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Staristocrat (Yash Narredu) 1, Ageless (Parmar) 2, Papakura (T.S.Jodha) 3 and Few Dollars More (Trevor) 4. 7-1/2, 6-3/4, 1-1/4. 1m 25.64s. Rs. 18 (w), Rs. 12 and 22 (p), SHP: Rs. 26, FP: Rs. 30, Q: Rs. 14, Tanala: Rs. 124 and Rs. 62. Favourite: Few Dollars More. Owners: Mrs. Laxmi P.Lala, Mr. Partab Lala & Mr. Gautam Lala rep. Gainsville & Agl Farm P.L. Trainer: M. Narredu.

3. J.E. HUGHES TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Dramarama (C.S.Jodha) 1, Merchantofvenice (Joseph) 2, An Jolie (Yash Narredu) 3 and Nature Boy (S.Amit) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4, 1-1/2. 1m 10.93s. Rs. 36 (w), 15 and 36 (p), SHP: Rs. 59, FP: Rs. 168, Q: Rs. 179, Tanala: Rs. 584 and Rs. 97. Favourite: An Jolie. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P.Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd, Mrs. Bakhtawar B.Chenoy rep. Enterprising Rac & Brdg Pvt Ltd & Mr. Prem Vazirani. Trainer: Bezan Chenoy.

4. SEPTEMBER HANDICAP (1,600m) 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: Frosty (Trevor) 1, Silken Eyes (Yash Narredu) 2, Kodiac Queen (Daman) 3 and Sussex Pride (S.Kamble) 4. 1-1/4, 6, 2-1/4. 1m 40.28s. Rs. 17 (w), 14 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs.24, FP: Rs. 23, Q: Rs. 15, Tanala: Rs. 40 and Rs. 31. Favourite: Frosty. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. Jay V.Shirke & Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P.Shroff.

5. K.RAGHUNATH PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Night Of Stars (Kavraj) 1, Rainbow Dash (Trevor) 2, Simon Says (Parmar) 3 and Flashing Honour (Bhawani) 4. LNK, SNK, 1-1/4. 1m 40.54s. Rs. 58 (w), 13, 14 and 145 (p), SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 103, Q: Rs. 47, Tanala: Rs. 5,588 and Rs. 1,596. Favourite: Rainbow Dash. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Hoosain S.Nensey. Trainer: M.P. Jodha.

6. RADIO ONE RUN (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Victorio (Raghveer) 1, Serenita (Trevor) 2, Champagne (Yash Narredu) 3 and Be Cautious (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2, Nose. 58.81s. Rs. 101 (w), 21, 12 and 21 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 112, Q: Rs. 76, Tanala: Rs. 1,024 and Rs. 496. Favourite: Serenita. Owners: Mr. S.R.Marathe, Dr. S.P. Sardeshmukh & Mrs. Anjali R.Rodrigues. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

7. ORIENT DANCE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Zabrok (Vishal) 1, Sansa (Jaykumar) 2, Royal Classic (Daman) 3 and Avakraz (Neeraj) 4. Nose, 3-1/4, 1-1/4. 1m 27.49s. Rs. 44 (w), 18, 51 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 176, FP: Rs. 987, Q: Rs. 650, Tanala: Rs. 3,250 and Rs. 886. Favourite: Royal Classic. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M.Mody rep. J.M.Livestock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Rakesh R.Jhunjhunwala. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

Jackpot: Rs. 99,201 (5 tkts.) and Rs. 4,944 (43 tkts.).

Treble: Rs. 17,743 (1 tkt.).

Super Jackpot: Rs. 46,196 (1 tkt.) and Rs. 2,475 (8 tkts.).