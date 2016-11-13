Frivolous impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 13).

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o’s Patagonia (K.Kadam), Etihaad (Shahrukh) 39. Pair moved freely.

800m: Star One (rb), Wild Jack (rb) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Shivalik Shine (Shelar) , Quixotic (Jethu) 50, 600/38. Both moved well. Queen Credible (Ikram) 51, 600/37. Moved well. She Is Special (A.Gaikwad) 52, 600/40. Pressed. Dubrovnik (Shelar) 53, 600/41. Moved freely. Double Nine (J.Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Olivia Kaspen (T.S.Jodha) 54, 600/40. Urged. B Fifty Two (Hamir) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Gulfoss (T.S.Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Travieso (D.A.Naik), Jorden Prince (A.Gaikwad) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Galtero (rb), 2/y/o Moira (D.A.Naik) 52, 600/38. Both moved level freely.

1,000m: Dancing Prince (Zervan), Colombiana (Jethu) 1-5, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Sahashrabaahu (rb), Flamboyant Flame (Shelar) 1-6, 600/40. They finished together freely. Hedwig (Shahrukh) 1-5, 600/37. Moved well. Odessa (J.Chinoy), Lord Arazan (Shelar) 1-4, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Furious N Fast (S.J.Sunil) 1-4, 600/37. Moved well. Thor Of Asgard (J.Chinoy), Sovereignsky (Shelar) 1-7, 600/38. Former finished two lengths ahead. Zinfandelle (Parmar) 1-5, 600/39. Moved well. Mariska (Parmar), Frosty (Neeraj) 1-7, 600/39. Former superior. Courtship (Neeraj), Mrs Patmore (Parmar) 1-8, 600/39. They moved freely.

1,200m: Frivolous (Zervan), Domination (Jethu) 1-18, 600/37. Former impressed. Franz Ferdinand (Neeraj), Greek Goddess (Parmar) 1-22, 600/38. Former was two lengths better. Jubilant (Parmar), Masterofbalantrae (K.Kadam) 1-22, 600/40. Former better. Magical Memory (Hamir), Ritz (Raghuveer) 1-20, 600/37. Former superior.

Race track

1,000m: Chef D’Oeuvre (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Tomahawk (S.J.Sunil) 1-4, 600/36. Moved well.

Inner sand -- Nov. 12

800m: Shivalik Rose (Hanumant), Brothersofthewind (Solomon) 50, 600/38. They moved level freely. Bullrun (Jethu), Exodus (J.Chinoy) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. St. Andrews (Santosh), Vistana (S.N.Chavan) 51, 600/38. Both pleased. Pacific Dunes (S.N.Chavan) 56, 600/41. Easy. Avkraz (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Vinny The Few (Parbat), Fencing (Daman) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Lucas (Santosh), Disraeli (rb) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Adele (Santosh), Golden Horde (S.N.Chavan) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Aeolus Maximus (app) 52, 600/40. Urged.

1,000m: Silk Baby (S.N.Chavan), Way Ahead (Jethu) 1-7, 600/39. They moved freely. Imperial Heritage (Sandeep) 1-7, 600/41. Pressed. Supreme General (P.S.Chouhan) 1-4, 600/38. Moved impressively.

1,200m: Stardom Calling (Mahesh), Prince Of Heart (S.N.Chavan) 1-20, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Shadowfax (Sandeep), Star Scholar (S.J.Sunil) 1-19, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. June (J.Chinoy) 1-20, 600/39. Pushed. Charging Tigress (Parbat), Seacrets (Daman) 1-22, 600/40. Former superior.

Race track

1,000m: Eiger’s Tiger (J.Chinoy), Warlock (Bhawani) 1-2, 600/36. Former ended four lengths in front. Dhishoom (Zervan), Celestial Light (J.Chinoy) 1-2, 600/36. Former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/o’s Zanara (S.J.Sunil), Ruffina (Sandeep) 1-3, 600/37. Both moved freely. Riot Of Colours (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well.