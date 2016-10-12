Frivolous and Unforgettable You impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

Inner sand

800m: Volantis (Jethu) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Silver Beauty (Suraj Narredu) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Country’s Empress (Jaykumar) 52, 600/37. Moved well. Devoted Eyes (Jethu) 54.5, 600/40.5. Easy. Shivalik Shine (Suraj Narredu), Quixotic (Jaykumar) 50, 600/38. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Miracle Of Love (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Valentino (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Cannonball Run (Dashrath) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Torrezzo (Kharadi) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1,000m: Mikayla (Suraj Narredu), Shield Of Achilles (Jaykumar) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Alien (Habbu) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Kitty Hawk (Parbat), Zion (Daman) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and former finished a length in front. House Of Commons (S.Sunil) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Benezeer (S.Sunil), Almost Magical (Jethu) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Winter Renaissance (Dashrath), Dhishoom (Hamir) 1-6, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Lady Coachman (Jethu) 1-5, 600/38. Moved well.

1,200m: Colombiana (Jethu), Dancing Prince (Jaykumar) 1-21, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/38. Former easily finished five lengths ahead. Unforgettable You (Suraj Narredu), Domination (Jethu) 1-18.5, 1,000/1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former who was three lengths behind at the start finished five lengths ahead. Frivolous (Suraj Narredu), Country Music (Neeraj) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former who is in great heart easily finished five lengths ahead. Zazou (Neeraj) 1-24, 600/41. Moved freely. Celestial Light (Dashrath), Relentless Pursuit (Hamir) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39. Former moved well and finished two lengths in front. Kodiak Queen (Kavraj), Bounty Queen (Daman) 1-26, 600/42. They were easy. Where’s The Ring/Scarlet Slipper (Parbat), Sir Song (S.Amit) 1-21, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior.

Inner sand - Oct. 10

800m: Swaraj (Sameer), 2/y/o Elysee (S.Nayak) 51.5, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Magic Vision (P.Naidu) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Merabella (Jethu) 51.5, 600/38. Urged. 2/y/o’s Excellent Art/Maharanee (Pradeep), Berlin (Sandeep) 52, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Avakraz (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Secret Flame (rb) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Art Deco (Pradeep) 50.5, 600/38. Moved well.

1,000m: Alderley Edge (rb) 1-10, 600/42.5. Easy. 2/y/o Gdansk (Mahesh), Go Marisa Go (Shubham) 1-9, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1,200m: Prince Of Heart (Jethu), Sweep Aside (Kamlesh) 1-19, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Shivalik Princess (Kamlesh) 1-25, 600/44. Moved freely.

1,800m: Zanzibaar (rb) 2-9, 600/44. Moved freely.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Nightfall (Jethu), Royal Eyes (Altaf Sayyed) 1-6, 600/39. They jumped out well and moved freely. Furiosa (Roushan) 1-4, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Lord Shanakill/Soul Society (rb), Dean’s Kitten/Patricia (rb) and Grappa (rb) 1-7, 600/40. First named was two lengths superior. 2/y/o’s Speedy Light (rb), Mockin Bird (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. They moved freely. Targetmaster (Parbat) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Fencing (Kavraj), Oriental Rule (app) 1-8, 600/41. Former finished well clear. 2/y/o’s Steinbeck/Congrats (Rupesh), Zanara (Pradeep) 1-10, 600/41. They were easy. 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Anmol (Vishal) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Phoenix Tower/Dolce Vita (Shelar), Gnostic Eyes (T.Mahesh) and Steinbeck/Reflected Glory (Altaf Sayyed) 1-10, 600/42. They jumped out well. Critics Choice (Pradeep) 1-2.5, 600/36. Moved attractively. Majestic Honey (Altaf Sayyed) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well.

Mock race (Race track) - Oct. 9

1,200m: Sovereignsky (C.S.Jodha), Riposte (Joseph), Classicus (Bhawani), Petronius (Neeraj), Democrat (S.Kamble) and Loafer (V.Jodha) 1-13, 600/36.5. Won by: 1, 1-1/2, 1. Sovereignsky came from fourth position and won well.

Second mock race

1,200m: Bee Quirky (C.Umesh), Rising Brave (Mosin) and Mythical Sunrise (Shahrukh) 1-13, 600/36. Won by: Dist, 4. Bee Quirky won comfortably.

Third mock race

1,200m: Shogun (P.Naidu), His Master’s Vice (Daman), Ancient Treasure (D.A.Naik) and Kalina (Nazil) 1-12.5, 600/36.5. Won by: Nk, 3, 1.