Frivolous and House Of Commons impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning.

Inner sand

600m: Forest Fire (S.S.Rathore) 39. Moved freely. Isinit (Bhawani) 38. Urged.

800m: Adeline (Bhawani), Joss (Kuldeep) 53, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Aamerican Agatta (C.Umesh) 56, 600/43. Easy, Riot Of Colours (S.N.Chavan) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Magic In The Air (S.Kamble) 56, 600/42. Easy. Dragon Of War (rb) 55, 600/42. Easy. Hedwig (Sandesh) 50, 600/37.5. Moved well. Country Music (Neeraj) 54.5, 600/39.5. Urged. Arabelle (Jethu) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Imperial Princess (P.Naidu) 57, 600/44. Easy. Papakura (T.S.Jodha) 56, 600/43. Easy. Juliano (S.Shinde) 55.5, 600/42. Easy. Thor Of Asgard (Jaykumar) 56, 600/43.5. Easy. Pretty Angel (Oza) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Atalya (V.Jodha), Ladislaus (Mansoor) 50, 600/38. Former was a length better. Shivalik Skies (S.Kamble) 54, 600/39.5. Pressed. Minstrel Heights (S.S.Rathore) 50, 600/38. Pushed. Hunt For Heads (Pradeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Coley (S.Kamble) 56, 600/42. Easy. Logano (rb) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Supreme Regime (S.S.Rathore) 57, 600/43. Easy. Flashy Wings (P.S.Chouhan) 52.5, 600/39. Urged. Critics Choice (Pradeep) 48, 600/37. Maintains form. Al Shamsheer (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Super Bolt (rb) 54, 600/40. Easy. Oscillation (Habbu) 51.5, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Cicitalia (Habbu) 52, 600/39. Good. Coat Of Arms (app) 53, 600/41. Moved freely.

1,000m: Domination (Zervan), Petronius (Suraj Narredu) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. London (Suraj Narredu) 1-8.5, 600/40. Moved fluently. Bold Appeal (Oza) 1-8, 600/40. Good. Merabella (Jethu) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved well. House Of Commons (S.Sunil), Almost Magical (C.S.Jodha) 1-3, 800/49.5, 600/37.5. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Jeannine (S.Sunil), Pink Panther (Zervan) 1-5, 800/49.5, 600/36.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Synchronicity (C.S.Jodha), Abbey (Jethu) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level.

1,200m: Cataleya (Jethu) 1-19, 1,000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Frivolous (Suraj Narredu), Lord Arazan (Neeraj) 1-18, 1,000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former who is in good shape finished a distance ahead. Odessa (Suraj Narredu), Shivalik Shine (Tograllu) 1-20, 1,000/1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Pristina (Kamlesh) 1-25, 600/43. Shaped well. Diablo (Kharadi) 1-19, 600/39. Moved well.

1,600m: Highland Breeze (P.S.Chouhan) 1-53, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7. 800/54, 600/41.5. Urged in the last part.