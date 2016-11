Found Money won the Lingapur Cup, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Nov. 20). The winner is owned by M/s Vijay Racing Farms Pvt Ltd rep by M/s Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta and trained by Deshmukh.

1 HIMAYAT SAGAR CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Veronese (Deep Shanker) 1, Doroteo (Srinath) 2, Coruba (Laxmikanth) 3, Cannon Grey (Kunal Bunde) 4. 3/4, 5 and 3/4. 1m 55.71s. Rs 11 (w), 7 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 13, FP: Rs 18, Q: Rs 8, Tanala: Rs 56. Favourite: Doroteo. Owners: Mr & Mrs K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd and Mr Z.K.Dhunjibhoy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

2. CABARET PLATE (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): So Far (Beuzelin) 1, Far Sight (Deep Shanker) 2, Proud Warrior (N. Rawal) 3, New State (A. S. Pawar) 4. 1, 3/4 and 2. 1m 07.86s. Rs 93 (w), 12, 6 and 40 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 294, Q: Rs 67, Tanala: Rs 2848. Favourite: Far Sight. Owner: Dr Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: D.Netto.

3. C. SATYANARAYANA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): City Of Wonders (Srinath) 1, Legend (Sai Kumar) 2, Princess Hina (B. R. Kumar) 3, Gangadhar (G. Naresh) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 13.76s. Rs 7 (w), 5, 10 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 23, FP: Rs 42, Q: Rs 31, Tanala: Rs 98. Favourite: City Of Wonders. Owners: M/s K.Thribhuvan Reddy & Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: M.Satyanarayana.

4. BAKRANANGAL PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Mr. Baahubali (Srinath) 1, Magna Carta (G. Naresh) 2, Sea Castle (Beuzelin) 3, Ans Ans Ans (Sai Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 2. 1m 26.22s. Rs 9 (w), 6, 11 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 46, FP: Rs 61, Q: Rs 47, Tanala: Rs 187. Favourite: Mr. Baahubali. Owners: M/s Pratap Racecitement Pvt Ltd rep by the estate of late D.Pratap Chander Reddy & Mr Ashishi Bajaj and Mrs Chalasani Pranavi.

5. GOLDEN PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Mahathi (Koushik) 1, Ashwa Ashoka (Srinath) 2, Valee Tiger (Akshay Kumar) 3, Monkey Shoulder (S. S. Tanwar) 4. Hd, 7-1/2 and shd. 1m 27.31s. Rs 9 (w), 5, 6 and 12 (p), SHP: Rs 18, FP: Rs 23, Q: Rs 13, Tanala: Rs 130. Favourite: Mahathi. Owner: Mr B.Shyam Sunder Reddy. Trainer: Sequeira.

6. C. SATYANARAYANA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Double Charter (Beuzelin) 1, Mighty Swing (Rathore) 2, Advocate General (Md. Ismail) 3, Aakash Vani (B. R. Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 3-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 13.21s. Rs 12 (w), 6, 8 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs 19, FP: Rs 47, Q: Rs 25, Tanala: Rs 174. Favourite: Double Charter. Owner: Dr Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: D.Netto.

7. LINGAPUR CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II): Found Money (Srinath) 1, Blue Eyed Babe (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Flower Roll Up (Beuzelin) 3, O Ms Akilah (S. Sreekant) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 40.44s. Rs 7 (w), 7 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs 23, FP: Rs 20, Q: Rs 17, Tanala: Rs 44. Favourite: Found Money. Owners: M/s Vijay Racing Farms Pvt Ltd rep by M/s Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Deshmukh.

8. TRADE FAIR PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Canberra (Akshay Kumar) 1, Vijay Vidyut (Laxmikanth) 2, Star Player (N. Rawal) 3, Kohinoor Karishma (Kunal Bunde) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 28.34s. Rs 24 (w), 8, 8 and 33 (p), SHP: Rs 26, FP: Rs 103, Q: Rs 63, Tanala: Rs 1318. Joint favourites: Canberra and Full of Life. Owners: M/s.Arshad Ali Khan Mohd, Mohammed Rashed Ali Khan, Aziz Ahmed Khan & Venkata Krishna Reddy Challuri. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

9. ORIGINAL VEL V. BALASUBRAMANI MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Proud Image (G. Naresh) 1, Garib Parwar (B. R. Kumar) 2, Fair And Squre (C. P. Bopanna) 3, Roma Rouge (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 1/2, shd and 2-1/2. 1m 15.04s. Rs 81 (w), 16, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 22, FP: Rs 314, Q: Rs 129, Tanala: Rs 796. Favourite: Fair And Squre. Owner: Mr M.P.Ananta Vatsalya. Trainer: Vatsalya.

Jackpot: Rs 3928 (63 tkts), Consolation: Rs 60 (1747 tkts), Treble: (i): Rs 233 (132 tkts), (ii): Rs 65 (441 tkts), (iii): Rs 466 (64 tkts).