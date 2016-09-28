Flamboyance, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Chief Minister’s Trophy (1,800m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Sept. 29).

False rails (width about 5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

Jockeys for Cool Baby and Fair Game (9th race) will be declared later.

BHARACHUKKI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30 pm: 1. Claire (3) Kiran Naidu 60.5, 2. Active Grey (9) Rajesh Kumar 58.5, 3. Emancipation (12) M. Naveen 58.5, 4. Oye Como Va (7) Rayan Ahmed 58, 5. Miss Wonder (2) Arshad Alam 57.5, 6. Raziel (6) P. Ramesh 57, 7. Beautiful Revenge (8) M. Bhaskar 56, 8. Tic Tac Toe (5) Ashok Kumar 55.5, 9. Precious Script (1) M. Prabhakaran 55, 10. Dontworrymonday (11) Kiran Rai 53.5, 11. Sea Dove (10) Jagadeesh 52.5 and 12. Thalassa (4) A. Ramu 52.5.

1. Claire, 2. Miss Wonder, 3. Thalassa

BELUR PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00: 1. Drops Of Jupiter (12) Srinath 60.5, 2. Generous Gesture (4) Santosh Kumar 56, 3. Green Meadow (8) Arshad Alam 55.5, 4. Robinhood Pandey (5) J. Paswan 55.5, 5. Sky Jasmine (2) Kiran Rai 55, 6. Country’s Fortune (9) Nitin Singh 54, 7. King Of The Turf (3) Irvan Singh 53.5, 8. Waterfall (11) K.G. Steyn 53.5, 9. Pepper King (7) S.G. Prasad 53, 10. Saluting Centurion (1) P.P. Dhebe 52.5 11. Star Binder (6) L. Prashant 52.5 and 12. Classic Jewel (10) S. Manohar 52.

1. Drops Of Jupiter, 2. Waterfall, 3. Sky Jasmine

BHARACHUKKI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30: 1. Fire Rainbow (2) Rajesh Babu 62.5, 2. Saffron Intense (6) Rajesh Kumar 62.5, 3. Sponge Bob (11) Selvaraj 62, 4. A Crown (8) Mallikarjun 61.5, 5. Winsomeness (3) Sahanawaz 61.5, 6. Mountain Glory (4) Jagadeesh 61, 7. Power And Strength (10) Raja Rao 61, 8. Ignition (5) Rayan Ahmed 60.5, 9. Galino (12) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 10. Just Fabulous (9) Antony Raj 59.5, 11. Sea Of Stars (7) Ramesh Kumar 59.5 and 12. Jeyem’s Spirit (1) Arshad Alam 58.

1. Galino, 2. Just Fabulous, 3. Fire Rainbow

KARAPUR PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Counter Point (5) Shobhan 62.5, 2. Graceland (4) Gautam Raj 62, 3. Amber Crown (6) P.S. Chouhan 61, 4. Bazinga (1) R. Ravi 59, 5. Above The Rest (11) Adarsh 58, 6. Internal Affair (2) Arshad Alam 54, 7. Ocean Park (10) Jagadeesh 54, 8. Pull The Plug (8) A. Imran Khan 52.5, 9. Silver Wood (3) A. Ramu 53.5, 10. Eudora (9) Ajeet Kumar 53, 11. Intrepid Warrior (12) Suraj Narredu 53 and 12. Giralda (7) Nitin Singh 51.

1. Intrepid Warrior, 2. Amber Cown, 3. Ocean Park

DUPONT PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Dream Star (5) Praveen Shinde 60, 2. Red Red Rose (12) L. Prashant 56, 3. Capitalize (10) S. John 55.5, 4. Fourth Dimension (11) Srinath 55.5, 5. I Smile (6) Janardhan P 54.5, 6. Tempest (7) S. Waseemuddin 54.5, 7. Blues Legend (1) Arshad Alam 53.5, 8. Colour Of Gold (3) A. Ramu 53.5, 9. Markus Sittikus (4) Rajesh Kumar 53.5, 10. Jersey Bride (8) Kiran Rai 51.5, 11. Praelector (2) Jagadeesh 51.5 and 12. Queen (9) Adarsh 50.5.

1. Blues Legend, 2. Fourth Dimension, 3. Capitalize

CHETTINAD STUD TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 & above, 4-00: 1. Oceanic Storm (2) Madhu Babu 60, 2. Bonfire (1) S. John 58.5, 3. Inquisition (3) Irvan Singh 57, 4. Summer Dawn (10) P.P. Dhebe 57, 5. Speartooth (9) Srinath 56, 6. Triumph (5) Vinod Shinde 56, 7. Bandito (7) Rajesh Kumar 55, 8. German Guide (4) P.S. Chouhan 53.5, 9. Sufficient Proof (6) Arshad Alam 53.5 and 10. Amazing Connection (8) K. Raghu 53.

1. German Guide, 2. Bonfire, 3. Inquisition

CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (1,800m), rated 80 & above, 4-30: 1. Class Is Class (4) Arshad Alam 60, 2. Flash Drive (1) P.P. Dhebe 60, 3. New World (2) Srinath 59, 4. Sea Lord (3) R. Marshall 57, 5. Daylight (6) K.G. Steyn 54.5 and 6. Flamboyance (5) P.S. Chouhan 53.5.

1. Flamboyance, 2. Flash Drive

MANDYA PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Reach The Stars (5) J. Paswan 62.5, 2. Run To Win (9) Darshan 61.5, 3. Sans Frontieres (6) M. Abhilash 61, 4. Joey (3) Gautam Raj 61, 5. Skyfullofstars (7) M.L. Bhosle 61, 6. Pretty Hot (2) A. Agarwal 58.5, 7. Ice Brown (4) S. John 57, 8. Young Gallant (8) S. Waseemuddin 54.5, 9. Teri Adah (1) S.G. Prasad 54, 10. Musical Treasure (12) N. Ganesh 53.5, 11. Ole (10) S. Manohar 53.5 and 12. Ireland (11) Kiran Rai 52.5.

1. Ice Brown, 2. Ireland, 3. Run To Win

DUPONT PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Madame Sultana (3) Jagadeesh 62.5, 2. Majestic Queen (11) Ajeet Kumar 59.5, 3. Jersey Shore (8) Srinath 59, 4. Sun Glow (4) Suraj Narredu 59, 5. Rich Revival (9) Syed Imran 58, 6. Triumphant (5) Mark 58, 7. Dhanyavaad (6) K. Raghu 57.5, 8. Cool Baby (12) (-) 56.5, 9. Umarkot (7) Md. Mushraf 56, 10. Miyarsprincess (2) Noorulla 55.5, 11. Zagato (1) Rajesh Kumar 55.5 and 12. Fair Game (10) (-) 54.5.

1. Sun Glow, 2. Fair Game, 3. Madame Sultana

Day’s best: Flamboyance

Double: Claire – Sun Glow

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6; (iii): 7, 8 and 9.