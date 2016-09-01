Flamboyance, Ninon, Firing Line and Shivalik Boy pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 1).

Outer sand:

600m: Crazy Pineapple (rb) 45.5. Easy. One To Note (rb) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Royal Sceptre (Rajesh Babu) 46. Moved freely. Elegant Star (Vivek) 43.5. Worked well.

1,000m: Firing Line (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Perfectebony (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Feet On Fire (rb) 1-15, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1,200m: She’s Stunning (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved well. Shivalik Boy (Noornabi), Cashmere (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Celestial Storm (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Ninon (rb), Nyssa (Noornabi) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Al Faaris (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Equal Terms (A. Ramu) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Easy.

1,400m: Flamboyance (Faisal) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44.5. A good display.