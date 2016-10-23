Feliciana (D. Allan up) won the Gool & Soli Poonawalla Memorial Trophy, the main event of the races here on Saturday (Oct. 22). The winner is owned by Mr. Zavary Poonawalla and trained by Padmanabhan.

The results:

1. BOTTOLONDA TROPHY (Div. II) (1200m): Neymar (P. Dhebe) 1, Thundersquall (A. Imran Khan) 2, Danburite (Vivek) 3, Surnaturel (Manjunath) 4. All ran. 6-1/4, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m 11.28s. Rs. 20 (w), 12, 15 and 27 (p), FP: Rs. 64, Q: Rs. 40, SHP: Rs. 40, Trinalla: Rs. 542 and Rs. 249. Favourite: Neymar. Owner: Mr. Benly Abraham. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

2. R. M. PUTTANNA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1400m): Tinderella (P. Dhebe) 1, Granada (Vivek) 2, Noble Princess (Ashok Kumar) 3, Waiting For Glory (John) 4. All ran. 2-1/4, 3/4 and Lnk. 1m 25.69s. Rs. 44 (w), 17, 43 and 47 (p), FP: Rs. 1,447, Q: Rs. 409, SHP: Rs. 121, Trinalla: Rs. 5,631 and Rs. 3,218. Favourite: Waiting For Glory. Owner: Mr. T.S. Suresh. Trainer: Padmanabhan.

3. D.H. DASAPPA MEMORIAL (1400m): Towering Heights (John) 1, Dagobert (P. Dhebe) 2, Lightning Attack (Darshan) 3, Duke Of Norfolk (Srinath) 4. Not run: Queen Of Windsor. Hd, 3-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 23.63s. Rs. 14 (w), 10, 13, and 29 (p), FP: Rs. 35, Q: Rs. 29, SHP: Rs. 29, Trinalla: Rs. 277 and Rs. 211. Favourite: Towering Height. Owner: Mr. P.S. Ranganathan. Trainer: A. Mangalorkar.

4. GAYATRI DEVI MEMORIAL TROPHY (2000m): The Lieutenant (K.G. Steyn) 1, Amazing Charm (Arshad Alam) 2, Zodiac (P. Dhebe) 3, Torch Bearer (D. Allan) 4. All ran. 3/4, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 2m 04.18s. Rs. 103 (w), 33, and 24 (p), FP: Rs. 456, Q: Rs. 140, SHP: Rs. 38, Trinalla: Rs. 780 and Rs. 263. Favourite: Zodiac. Owner: Mr. Shapoor Mistry. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

5. BOTTOLONDA TROPHY (Div.I) (1200m): Colossal Moments (Srinath) 1, Noble Flaire (B. Harish) 2, Precious Glitter (Imran Khan) 3, Humming Bird (Kiran Rai) 4. All Ran. 1-1/2, 1 and 1. 1m 11.62. Rs. 28 (w), 14, 27 and 13 (p), FP: Rs. 104, Q: Rs. 77, SHP: Rs. 69, Trinalla: Rs. 85 and Rs. 43. Favourite: Precious Glitter. Owner: Mr. Devaraj Palaniswamy. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

6. FORESTER’S TROPHY (1600m): Hall Of Famer (D. Allan) 1, Jersey Wonder (John) 2, Ruthba (Ajeet Kumar) 3, Attractive Bay (Arshad Alam) 4. All ran. 3, 7-3/4 and Shd. 1m 34.58s. Rs. 15 (w), 12, 13 and 151 (p), FP: Rs. 34, Q: Rs. 31, SHP: Rs. 27, Trinalla: Rs. 781 and Rs. 511. Favourite: Hall Of Famer. Owner: M/s. Sarainaga Racing Ltd. Trainer: Padmanabhan.

7. GOOL & SOLI POONAWALLA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1200m): Feliciana (D. Allan) 1, Sea Lagoon (John) 2, Russian Link (Imran Khan) 3, Secret Touch (Nitin Singh) 4. All ran. 1-1/4, Lnk and 3/4. 1m 10.11s. Rs. 26 (w), 13, 15 and 19 (p), FP: Rs. 87, Q: Rs. 38, SHP: Rs. 43, Trinalla: Rs. 154 and Rs. 39. Favourite: Feliciana. Owner: M/s. Zavary Poonawalla. Trainer: Padmanabhan.

8. VASOO GROUP TROPHY (1600m): Chackaloochoo (Prabhakaran) 1, Pikachu (Srinath) 2, Robinhood Pandey (Jagadeesh) 3, Young Gallant (S. Paswan) 4. Not run: Synergy Dancer. 1, 5-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 37.28s. Rs. 30 (w), 13, 11 and 27 (p), FP: Rs. 40, Q: Rs. 22, SHP: Rs. 37, Trinalla: Rs. 311 and Rs. 180. Favourite: Pikachu. Owners: Dashmesh & Hargobind Racing Ltd. Trainer: M. Bobby.

9. SETIA TEKNOLOGI TROPHY (1400m): Ontime (Srinath) 1, Color Me (Jagadeesh) 2, Catharsis (Arshad Alam) 3, Demanding Format (Ajeet Kumar) 4. All ran. 3, 3 and 2. 1m 23.00s. Rs. 24 (w), 14, 21 and 46 (p), FP: Rs. 176, Q: Rs. 94, SHP: Rs. 63, Trinalla: Rs. 1,427 and Rs. 945. Favourite: Ontime. Owner: Mr.Vinay Kumar.Trainer: Natraj.

Jackpot: Rs. 595, Runner-up: Rs. 96, 1, Treble (i): Rs. 87; (ii); Rs. 407; (iii):

Rs. 209.