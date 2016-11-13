England, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Time And Place Plate (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Monday (Nov. 14).

MEDAK PLATE (1,200m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 1-45 p.m: 1. On The Fire (6) Kunal Bunde 55, 2. Somerset (7) Kuldeep Singh 55, 3. Sunrisers (5) N. Rawal 55, 4. You Can I Can (4) S. Sreekant 55, 5. Meritocracy (2) P. S. Chouhan 53.5, 6. Top Starchy (3) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5 and 7. Vancouver (1) Deepak Singh 53.5.

1. On The Fire, 2. Meritocracy, 3. Sunrisers

BHAGMATI CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2-15: 1. Market Leader (7) A. S. Pawar 60, 2. Perfection (8) P. Gaddam 58, 3. Picture Perfect (5) Rohit Kumar 57.5, 4. Ice Barrier (6) Kunal Bunde 56.5, 5. Exclusive Monarchy (3) Kiran Naidu 54, 6. Proud Image (4) G. Naresh 53.5, 7. Rose 'D' Mumtaz (2) B. R. Kumar 53.5 and 8. Hard Fought (1) Ajit Singh 52.5.

1. Market Leader, 2. Ice Barrier, 3. Hard Fought

MIR FAZILATH HUSSAIN MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 2-50: 1. Strengthandbeauty (11) N. Rawal 61.5, 2. Green Image (6) A. A. Vikrant 57.5, 3. Western Wind (2) Rafique Sk. 57.5, 4. Fabulous Jewel (10) A. S. Pawar 56, 5. Wonder Eye (5) A M. Tograllu 55.5, 6. Little Smart Heart (1) S. S. Tanwar 54.5, 7. Ice Crystal (7) Aneel 54, 8. Kalinda (3) Deepak Singh 54, 9. Shivalik Bird (9) P. Gaddam 53, 10. Undu Undu Undu (4) Sai Kumar 52.5 and 11. Wine N Dine (8) N. S. Rathore 50.

1. Western Wind, 2. Undu Undu Undu, 3. Kalinda

SOVIET STAR PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-20: 1. Crown Royal (3) Gopal Singh 60, 2. Aston Doulton (2) Sai Kumar 59.5, 3. Lopamudra (9) B. R. Kumar 59.5, 4. Modern Sniper (7) S. Sreekant 59, 5. Par Excellence (8) Kuldeep Singh 54, 6. Cloud Dancer (4) A. S. Pawar 53, 7. Exclusive Beauty (6) Kiran Naidu 52.5, 8. Khoshgel (1) Akshay Kumar 52 and 9. Sonic (5) Md. Sameeruddin 51.5.

1. Crown Royal, 2. Khoshgel, 3. Lopamudra

TIME AND PLACE PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II), 3-50: 1. That's My Darling (6) Akshay Kumar 62, 2. Movie Moghual (10) P. Gaddam 58, 3. O Ms Akilah (11) S. Sreekant 57.5, 4. Rebellion (3) Md. Sameeruddin 55.5, 5. Kohinoor Thunder (5) Kunal Bunde 54.5, 6. Sensei (12) N. S. Rathore 53, 7. Sketch Of Beauty (9) Rafique Sk. 53, 8. Sprint Legend (4) N. Rawal 53, 9. Winds And Waves (8) Deepak Singh 53, 10. Baazigar (2) A. S. Pawar 52.5, 11. Ashwa Raftar (1) Ajeeth Kumar 50 and 12. England (7) S. Zervan 50.

1. England, 2. Ashwa Raftar, 3. That's My Darling

BHAGMATI CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 4-25: 1. Island Bird (8) B. Dileep 60, 2. Astra (2) S. Zervan 58.5, 3. Agusta Bombshell (6) A M Tograllu 56.5, 4. White Gold (4) Deepak Singh 56, 5. Dolce (3) B. R. Kumar 54, 6. Cash For Rank (5) P. Gaddam 52.5, 7. Dear Friend (7) Kunal Bunde 52.5 and 8. Golden Xanthus (1) Md. Sameeruddin 52.

1. Astra, 2. Agusta Bombshell, 3. Dolce

BHONGIR PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 5-00: 1. Sefarina (8) G. Naresh 62, 2. Brioni (9) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 3. Dorian (7) Kuldeep Singh 61, 4. Full Of Life (4) Rafique Sk. 61, 5. My Choice (11) P. Gaddam 60, 6. Blaze Of Glory (6) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 7. Kohinoor Flare (10) N. Rawal 57.5, 8. Sensational Girl (1) Sai Kumar 56, 9. Arracache (3) Deepak Singh 54, 10. Amazing Weapon (2) A. S. Pawar 50 and 11. Golden Choix (5) Ajit Singh 50.

1. Sensational Girl, 2. Brioni, 3. Full Of Life

Day's best: England

Double: Western Wind - Crown Royal

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7; Tla: all races.