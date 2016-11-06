Elysian may repeat in the M. B. Mangalorkar Memorial Cup (1,600m), the main event of the races to be held here on Monday (Nov. 7).

There will be no false rails.

KINNERASANI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 12-45 p.m.: 1. Zensational (7) P. Gaddam 62, 2. Cannon Grey (4) Kunal Bunde 60.5, 3. Athletic Approach (1) Sai Kumar 60, 4. Full Of Life (2) B. R. Kumar 60, 5. Two Rock Da World (6) A. A. Vikrant 60, 6. Jem Star (8) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 7. Arracache (5) Deepak Singh 55.5, 8. Fresco (3) Ajit Singh 50 and 9. Royal Gold (9) G. Naresh 50.

1. Zensational, 2. Full Of Life, 3. Cannon Grey

GOLCONDA PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 1-15: 1. Prospero (5) P. Trevor 60, 2. Green Image (3) Srinath 57, 3. Dream Girl (2) Suraj Narredu 55, 4. Masti (8) Rafique Sk. 54, 5. Without Makeup (10) T. S. Jodha 54, 6. Big Flash (9) Deepak Singh 53, 7. Golden Angel (4) G. Naresh 52.5, 8. Lavender (6) Aneel 52.5, 9. Dream Vision (7) Rohit Kumar 52 and 10. The Blue (1) N. Rawal 52.

1. Prospero, 2. Dream Girl, 3. Dream Vision

HIDDEN BLOOM PLATE (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 1-45: 1. Proud Warrior (2) N. Rawal 55, 2. Royal Victory (3) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 3. So Far (7) Deepak Singh 55, 4. Starlight (5) S. Sreekant 55, 5. Sunrisers (6) Suraj Narredu 55, 6. Tootsie Roll (1) Kuldeep Singh 55, 7. Kohinoor Lucy (8) Kunal Bunde 53.5, 8. Lady Admiral (4) G. Naresh 53.5, 9. Lucky Nicky (9) Kiran Naidu 53.5 and 10. Sarvatra (10) P. Trevor 53.5.

1. Sarvatra, 2. Tootsie Roll, 3. Lucky Nicky

RECOMMENDER PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated up to 30 (Cat. III), 2-15: 1. Shandaar (9) T. S. Jodha 61.5, 2. Golden Beauty (5) B. R. Kumar 61, 3. Prime Time (3) P. Gaddam 61, 4. Good Taste (1) K. Sai Kiran 60.5, 5. Wild Heart (8) P. Trevor 60, 6. Fantastic Nine (6) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 7. Our Ensign (7) S. Sreekant 58, 8. Halifax (4) Kuldeep Singh 56.5 and 9. Golden Choix (2) Ajit Singh 52.

1. Wild Heart, 2. Our Ensign, 3. Golden Beauty

RACE CLUB CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2-50: 1. Rock Baby Rock (5) P. Gaddam 60, 2. Vijay's Dynamite (8) Deep Shanker 57.5, 3. Vijays Wonder (2) Laxmikanth 57.5, 4. Royal Dynamite (7) T. S. Jodha 56.5, 5. Gorgeous Lady (4) Deepak Singh 54.5, 6. Citi Colors (3) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 7. Ikigai (6) G. Naresh 52.5, 8. Sir Walter Raleigh (9) S. S. Tanwar 51 and 9. Magical Skill (1) N. S. Rathore 50.5.

1. Vijay's Dynamite, 2. Citi Colors, 3. Sir Walter Raleigh

M. B. MANGALOKAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 3 & 4-y-o only rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-20: 1. Miracle King (3) A. S. Pawar 60, 2. Elysian (4) Srinath 58, 3. Silver Dollar (6) Suraj Narredu 55, 4. Mr. Baahubali (1) Rafique Sk. 54.5, 5. Ans Ans Ans (5) P. Trevor 53.5 and 6. Handy Man (2) N. S. Rathore 51.

1. Elysian, 2. Handy Man

ETURNAGARAM PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50, 3-50: 1. Bharat King (5) Srinath 62, 2. Malakeye Ziba (9) Rafique Sk. 60.5, 3. Pamella (12) Suraj Narredu 60.5, 4. Back To Business (4) P. Gaddam 56.5, 5. Proud Image (6) Aneel 56.5, 6. Beauty Flash (8) G. Naresh 56, 7. Onk Onk Onk (3) P. Trevor 55, 8. Bouncer (10) Kunal Bunde 54.5, 9. Hal Chal (1) S. S. Tanwar 54, 10. Act In Time (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 53.5, 11. Time Is Luck (11) Laxmikanth 53 and 12. Gun Barrel (7) Khurshad Alam 52.5.

1. Pamella, 2. Bharat King, 3. Onk Onk Onk

KINNERASANI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 4-20: 1. Sefarina (3) Deepak Singh 62, 2. Brioni (8) Srinath 61, 3. Raja Hindustani (7) Ajit Singh 60.5, 4. Danielle (4) A. A. Vikrant 60, 5. Take A Bow (5) Aneel 60, 6. Touch Of Gold (2) Md. Sameeruddin 58.5, 7. Amaravathi (6) G. Naresh 57, 8. Kohinoor Valour (1) S. Sreekant 53.5 and 9. Wind Dancer (-) (-) 50.

1. Brioni, 2. Take A Bow, 3. Sefarina

KINNERASANI PLATE (Div. III), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 4-55: 1. Creative (5) Rohit Kumar 61, 2. Play It Cool (6) B. Dileep 60.5, 3. Carnival Express (8) Kiran Naidu 60, 4. Symbol Of Gold (4) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 5. Forever Bullish (7) Aneel 59.5, 6. Captain General (1) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 7. Sensational Girl (3) Sai Kumar 55.5, 8. Rainbow Blues (2) A. K. Pawar 50 and 9. Kohinoor Love (9) Kunal Bunde 50.

1. Sensational Girl, 2. Carnival Express, 3. Captain General

Day,s best: Prospero

Double: Zensational - Sensational Girl

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9. Tla: All races.