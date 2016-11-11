Devoted Eyes and Godsent showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Frivolous (Jethu) 39. Easy. Nature Boy (rb) 40. Easy. Democrat (rb) 39. Moved freely. 2/y/os Yutaka (V.Jodha), Bottega Louie (Ajinkya) 40. Pair level. Critics Choice (rb) 40. Easy. Odessa (Shelar) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Blitzkrieg (app) 55, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Allora (S.J.Sunil), Cyclone (app) 50, 600/37. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Alien (Habbu) 55, 600/42. Easy. Golden Belle (Sandeep) 50, 600/38. Moved freely.

1000m: Artistic (Jethu), Pierce Arrow (Mahesh) 1-4, 800/49.5, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Kitty Hawk (Parbat), Monza (Daman) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished a distance ahead. Pugnacious (J.Chinoy), Pristina (Jethu) 1-3.5, 800/50, 600/38.5. Former who was well in hand and they finished level. Serenita (V.Jodha), Undisputed (Mansoor) 1-5, 800/49.5, 600/37.5. Former moved on tight reins and finished four lengths ahead. Devoted Eyes (Jethu), Reds Revenge (Mahesh) 1-3, 800/49.5, 600/37. Former is in good shape and finished two lengths ahead. Bullrun (Jethu), Exodus (T.Mahesh) 1-8, 600/39. They finished level freely. Komandant (Mahesh) 1-5, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: His Master’s Vice (Parbat), Vulcan (Kavraj) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Grey Flannel (Sandeep), Golden Orchid (S.J.Sunil) 1-20, 600/40. Former ended six lengths in front. Carbonara (Zervan), Divine Magic (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Godsent (Kavraj) 1-34, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved impressively.

Race track:

800m: Goldsmith (rb), 2/y/o Texas Gold (rb) 55, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/os Bewitched (Altaf), Ice Dancer (Jethu) 53, 600/39. Both moved freely. 2/y/os Goofy Eyes (Jethu), Gnostic Eyes (Shubham) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely.

1000m: War Pony (Altaf) 1-8, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/os In The Stars (Shubham), Siberian Tiger (Jethu) and Multidimensional/Pricewise (Altaf) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39.5. Trio moved freely. Vision Of Romance (Jethu), Royal Eyes (Mahesh) 1-2, 800/49, 600/37. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o Wild Fire (J.Chinoy), 2/y/o Orion’s Belt (Bhawani) and Multinational (rb) 1-2.5, 800/48.5, 600/36.5. They moved level freely.

1200m: Sweep Aside (Mahesh), In My Dream (Jethu) 1-15, 1000/1-00, 800/47, 600/35. They moved neck and neck freely. Sheer Belief (rb) 1-21, 600/39. Moved freely. Raees (T.S.Jodha), Drogo (J.Chinoy) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/48, 600/36. Pair moved level freely. Judicious (Mahesh), Nightfall (Jethu) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/49, 600/36. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Ascension (Sameer), Rochester (Ajinkya) 1-9, 600/41. Both moved freely. 2/y/os Raiden (V.Jodha), Sereno (S.Nayak) 1-9, 600/41. Pair easy.